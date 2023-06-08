_J.L-A.L_ Wants to be Your "Guardian Spirit"

_J.L-A.L_ isn't your typical function-focused fashion brand, and that's not just because half of its name consists of punctuation. It's gone from being a lockdown-induced passion project into a fledgling label at the cutting edge of technical fashion design.

Founded by Jean-Luc A. Lavelle, the designer completed a course named "An Introduction to Sewing" just six months before COVID-19 left him with ample time to experiment with fabrics. But his relative inexperience is nowhere to be seen in the brand's collections — with SS23 being its most complete season to date.

Titled "Permanent Presence", the brand has just shared a full editorial for SS23 set in non-descript locations across Japan.

Shot against urban landscapes dominated by grey concrete, the location of the photos: "hint at prior, unexplained events that seemed to have taken place at each site, with _J.L-A.L_’s technically designed and functional apparel relating to the idea of a guardian spirit, protecting the wearer from the elements," according to a statement by the brand.

Waterproof outerwear, nylon pants, tactical vests — many of the utilitarian wares presented look as though they're ready to protect you from more than just the elements. And its hi-tech aesthetics are a reflection of the processes it uses behind the scenes, which includes utilizing CLO, a type of computer-aided design software geared towards clothing.

However, there are also some experiments with tailoring and soft shirting included for good measure.

The brand's technical know-how has gotten it a lot of attention so far, including big collaborations with outdoor footwear specialists ROA and HOKA. But still, I get the feeling that this is just the start of things to come for _J.L-A.L_.

Keep scrolling to shop _J.L-A.L_ SS23.

