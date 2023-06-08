Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

_J.L-A.L_ Wants to be Your "Guardian Spirit"

in StyleWords By Tom Barker
1 / 20

_J.L-A.L_ isn't your typical function-focused fashion brand, and that's not just because half of its name consists of punctuation. It's gone from being a lockdown-induced passion project into a fledgling label at the cutting edge of technical fashion design.

Founded by Jean-Luc A. Lavelle, the designer completed a course named "An Introduction to Sewing" just six months before COVID-19 left him with ample time to experiment with fabrics. But his relative inexperience is nowhere to be seen in the brand's collections — with SS23 being its most complete season to date.

Titled "Permanent Presence", the brand has just shared a full editorial for SS23 set in non-descript locations across Japan.

Shot against urban landscapes dominated by grey concrete, the location of the photos: "hint at prior, unexplained events that seemed to have taken place at each site, with _J.L-A.L_’s technically designed and functional apparel relating to the idea of a guardian spirit, protecting the wearer from the elements," according to a statement by the brand.

Waterproof outerwear, nylon pants, tactical vests — many of the utilitarian wares presented look as though they're ready to protect you from more than just the elements. And its hi-tech aesthetics are a reflection of the processes it uses behind the scenes, which includes utilizing CLO, a type of computer-aided design software geared towards clothing.

However, there are also some experiments with tailoring and soft shirting included for good measure.

The brand's technical know-how has gotten it a lot of attention so far, including big collaborations with outdoor footwear specialists ROA and HOKA. But still, I get the feeling that this is just the start of things to come for _J.L-A.L_.

Keep scrolling to shop _J.L-A.L_ SS23.

Delwa Jacket

Delwa Jacket

$810

J.L-A.L

Buy at Highsnobiety
Sollany Knitted Tee

Sollany Knitted Tee

$230

J.L-A.L

Buy at Highsnobiety
Gelder Knitted Short

Gelder Knitted Short

$255

J.L-A.L

Buy at Highsnobiety
Zephyr Trousers

Zephyr Trousers

$555

J.L-A.L

Buy at Highsnobiety
Manifold Jacket

Manifold Jacket

$740

J.L-A.L

Buy at Highsnobiety
Katharina

Katharina

$540

J.L-A.L

Buy at Highsnobiety

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the Highsnobiety Shop.

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Finally, a Shirt to Commemorate 'Barbie' & 'Oppenheimer's Shared Release Date

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Enter The House Of Acne Paper

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Dover Street Market's "Market Market" Sale Finally Returns to NY

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    What Is "Market Market," DSM's Ultra-Rare Archive Sale?

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Teddy Santis' New Balance Line Is Dropping Killer USA-Made 990 Sneakers

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    McDonald's & Nike Dunks – That's the Ben Affleck Way

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023