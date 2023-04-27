Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

With an ROA Collab Incoming, J.L-A.L's No Longer a Niche Insta Label

in SneakersWords By Tom Barker
1 / 5

Brand: ROAJ.L-A.L

Model: Katharina

Release Date: April 27

Price: $540

Buy: Online at the Highsnobiety Shop

Katharina Jean Luc

Katharina Jean Luc

$540

ROA x JL-AL

Buy at Highsnobiety

Editor's Notes: Having started under three years ago as an Instagram page, J.L-A.L started making some serious noise for its technical-focused wares and, in 2023, it's really cementing utilitarian footwear as part of its arsenal.

Having started the year with a GORE-TEX-covered HOKA collaboration that sold out almost instantly, its next sneaker collaboration has just arrived together with ROA — not a bad duo of sneaker releases for any GORP-focused outfit to have under its belt.

1 / 12

The London-based label has put its own spin on ROA's Katharina sneaker, a rugged low-top shoe that combines the practicality of hiking footwear with ROA's typical aesthetic-driven approach.

Already crafted with a custom treaded Vibram sole for superior traction and technical anti-abrasion nylon, this collaborative version gives the shoe an added slice of functionality through a reflective strip that runs along the upper.

This is included on a one-off colorway that combines navy blue and black — an outlawed color combination for fashion purists.

Both being relative newcomers in the outdoor fashion market, with ROA having been founded in 2015 and J.L-A.L only recently making the switch from 1-of-1 creation to operating as a fully-fledged label, this collaboration brings together two forces that are pushing technical gear into new (and more stylish) territory.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    EXCLUSIVE: Why KITH x Star Wars Is So Important to Ronnie Fieg

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Of Course Jeff Bezos Got His Swagless Coachella 'Fit From Amazon

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    EXCLUSIVE: It’s All About Thom Browne For the Celtics’ Marcus Smart

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    What's On The ALD Menu? More NB Collabs, Of Course

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Kenzo's Parisian Dream Home Is Up For Sale

    Design
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Ryan Gosling Has Big Pink Ken-ergy

    Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023