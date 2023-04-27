With an ROA Collab Incoming, J.L-A.L's No Longer a Niche Insta Label

Brand: ROA x J.L-A.L

Model: Katharina

Release Date: April 27

Price: $540

Editor's Notes: Having started under three years ago as an Instagram page, J.L-A.L started making some serious noise for its technical-focused wares and, in 2023, it's really cementing utilitarian footwear as part of its arsenal.

Having started the year with a GORE-TEX-covered HOKA collaboration that sold out almost instantly, its next sneaker collaboration has just arrived together with ROA — not a bad duo of sneaker releases for any GORP-focused outfit to have under its belt.

The London-based label has put its own spin on ROA's Katharina sneaker, a rugged low-top shoe that combines the practicality of hiking footwear with ROA's typical aesthetic-driven approach.

Already crafted with a custom treaded Vibram sole for superior traction and technical anti-abrasion nylon, this collaborative version gives the shoe an added slice of functionality through a reflective strip that runs along the upper.

This is included on a one-off colorway that combines navy blue and black — an outlawed color combination for fashion purists.

Both being relative newcomers in the outdoor fashion market, with ROA having been founded in 2015 and J.L-A.L only recently making the switch from 1-of-1 creation to operating as a fully-fledged label, this collaboration brings together two forces that are pushing technical gear into new (and more stylish) territory.