_J.L-A.L's "Frosted" HOKA's Stompers Are Ice-Cold

Fresh off his Spring/Summer 2025 presentation — another _J.L-A.L banger of innovative techy menswear — creative director Jean-Luc A. Lavelle casually revealed the brand's latest HOKA "experiment."

In the close-up looks, Lavelle previewed a HOKA Clifton 9 sneaker meticulously adorned with white crystal-like details across the natural-colored upper.

Basically,_J.L-A.L made a "frosted" HOKA stepper.

Underneath the ice-like embellishments, the beefy HOKA running shoe presents a breathable knit foundation bathed in an earthy beige hue.

As signature HOKA branding lands throughout the model, the stacked runner is naturally finished with its usual beefed-up, cushioned sole. 'Cause what's a HOKA shoe without chunky bottoms?

_J.L-A.L got together with HOKA previously to dish out quietly good spins on the Tor Ultra Low and High models. Given HOKA's coveted status and _J.L-A.L's cool factor, fans snatched the collaboration up quickly, naturally.

If the HOKA Clifton 9 sneakers by_J.L-A.L make it to the shelves beyond their Instagram debut, I anticipate a rapid sellout of these cold-looking stompers.

Again, that's if they release in next spring.