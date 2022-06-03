Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Leave It to Joe Freshgoods & New Balance to Get the Conversation Going

Written by Morgan Smith in Culture
New Balance
1 / 17

Brand: New Balance (under the creative touch of Joe Freshgoods)

Release Date: Available Now

Price: $40-$130

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

Editor’s Notes: Joe Freshgoods and New Balance have done it again.

In February, New Balance and Joe Robison, aka Joe Freshgoods, strengthened their relationship when the Boston brand tapped Mr. Freshgoods to take over the creative reigns of its "Conversations Amongst Us" campaign and collection.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Sold Out
New BalanceM2002RJ1 Dawn Glow
$145.00
Sold Out

After endless teasers from JFG, including the best look yet at the collection's creamy 550 sneakers, Joe Freshgoods and New Balance are ready to get the streets talking even more with the release of the Conversations Amongst Us collection (finally).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The New Balance Conversations Amongst Us collection feels like...Joe, just like the Chicago designer said it would during our exclusive February interview.

We all know Joe Freshgoods' is the king of storytelling, especially regarding the Black experience with his New Balance projects like "Outside Clothes."

Shop Our Selection

Sold out
New BalanceConversations Amongst Us Hoodie Aspen Yellow
$85.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
New BalanceConversations Amongst Us Heavyweight T-Shirt White
$40.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
New BalanceConversations Amongst Us Brand T-Shirt Black
$40.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
New BalanceConversations Amongst Us T-Shirt Aspen Yellow
$40.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
New BalanceConversations Amongst Us Crew Black
$75.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Working directly with New Balance's Black Soles — the brand's product group of all-Black employees — the collection's apparel and sneakers carry intentional, straightforward designs that will surely get the conversation going.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Following black, yellow, and cream color palette, the collection's tees, hoodies, sweatpants, and crewnecks present a playful — yet serious — graphic of figures chatting with "Conversations Amongst Us" in floating dialogue bubbles.

New Balance
1 / 8

You could also say the collection's leading design captures the extent of cultural conversations, which can vary from tough talks to laughter-filled sessions, hence why the graphic gives off a simultaneous fun and crucial vibe.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Of course, everyone's been raving about the collection's rotation-worthy footwear, including the 550 and 2002R models. Each boasts an overall cream appearance with hints of gold and intentional yellowing, making the shoes seems fresh and familiar at once.

New Balance
1 / 2

The shoe's already-hyped status partially results from them being 550s and from the simple fact that Joe Freshgoods – who saw a quick sellout with his first NB shoe — has something to do with them, automatically earning the kicks a spot on everyone's sneaker wishlist.

Though there's no sign of the collection's confirmed 574 or KAWHI II sneakers, we expect they'll pop up soon at New Balance.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Not to mention, New Balance ambassadors and celeb figures Storm Reid and Kawhi Leonard enter the chat, leading the campaign's visuals and giving the collection their stamp of approval via their own personal exchanges.

New Balance's Conversations Amongst Us campaign already has everyone talking, especially with the involvement of Joe Freshgoods as creative director. And you can expect more discourse, especially those concerning L's on the drop, as we near the collection's soon-come release.

Shop our latest sneakers

Sold out
ASICSGel-Venture 6 Smoke Grey Birch
$90.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HOKAMafate Speed 2 Eggnog / Oxford Tan
$180.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Converse x GOLF WANGChuck 70 Ox Python Vintage White Blue Topaz
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Action Bronson's Next New Balance Collab Is a Stylishly Rugged Dad Shoe
  • A New Balance Dad Sandal Hybrid That Literally Does It All
  • Are Miu Miu's New Balances Going Snakeskin?
  • From ASICS to Crocs, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • Joe Freshgoods' Most Coveted New Balance Shoe Aged Beautifully
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now