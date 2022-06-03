Leave It to Joe Freshgoods & New Balance to Get the Conversation Going

Brand: New Balance (under the creative touch of Joe Freshgoods)

Editor’s Notes: Joe Freshgoods and New Balance have done it again.

In February, New Balance and Joe Robison, aka Joe Freshgoods, strengthened their relationship when the Boston brand tapped Mr. Freshgoods to take over the creative reigns of its "Conversations Amongst Us" campaign and collection.

After endless teasers from JFG, including the best look yet at the collection's creamy 550 sneakers, Joe Freshgoods and New Balance are ready to get the streets talking even more with the release of the Conversations Amongst Us collection (finally).

The New Balance Conversations Amongst Us collection feels like...Joe, just like the Chicago designer said it would during our exclusive February interview.

We all know Joe Freshgoods' is the king of storytelling, especially regarding the Black experience with his New Balance projects like "Outside Clothes."

Working directly with New Balance's Black Soles — the brand's product group of all-Black employees — the collection's apparel and sneakers carry intentional, straightforward designs that will surely get the conversation going.

Following black, yellow, and cream color palette, the collection's tees, hoodies, sweatpants, and crewnecks present a playful — yet serious — graphic of figures chatting with "Conversations Amongst Us" in floating dialogue bubbles.

You could also say the collection's leading design captures the extent of cultural conversations, which can vary from tough talks to laughter-filled sessions, hence why the graphic gives off a simultaneous fun and crucial vibe.

Of course, everyone's been raving about the collection's rotation-worthy footwear, including the 550 and 2002R models. Each boasts an overall cream appearance with hints of gold and intentional yellowing, making the shoes seems fresh and familiar at once.

The shoe's already-hyped status partially results from them being 550s and from the simple fact that Joe Freshgoods – who saw a quick sellout with his first NB shoe — has something to do with them, automatically earning the kicks a spot on everyone's sneaker wishlist.

Though there's no sign of the collection's confirmed 574 or KAWHI II sneakers, we expect they'll pop up soon at New Balance.

Not to mention, New Balance ambassadors and celeb figures Storm Reid and Kawhi Leonard enter the chat, leading the campaign's visuals and giving the collection their stamp of approval via their own personal exchanges.

New Balance's Conversations Amongst Us campaign already has everyone talking, especially with the involvement of Joe Freshgoods as creative director. And you can expect more discourse, especially those concerning L's on the drop, as we near the collection's soon-come release.