Joe Freshgoods Made a New Balance That Massages Your Foot

Joe Freshgoods, the brains behind some of New Balance’s finest collaborations in recent years, is moving on from sneakers. For now.

Yes, Freshgoods' next task is transforming New Balance's squishy Fresh Foam clog into something quite splashy.

However, it isn’t his name on the sneaker box. The Fresh Foam X RCVRY “Everydays” was designed for the opening of Chicago’s Every Now & Then, a store owned by Joe Freshgoods that's launching with its very own New Balance collab.

In a ‘90s sitcom-style promo, Joe plays his alter-ego Mr. Robinson and storms New Balance’s Boston HQ to demand 500 pairs for the grand opening of his new storefront.

new balance 1 / 3

The RCVRY is fancily dressed in Every Now & Then’s signature green, the vivid hue covering every square inch of the recovery clog.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Beneath the hood, you’ll find a 360-degree "massaging" interior that gently caresses the foot for post-workout recovery, an ultra-cushioned Fresh Foam X midsole that’s been tried and tested for years inside New Balance’s plump running silhouettes, and a foot-hugging, fully-injected EVA foam upper that's both plush and durable.

New Balance is a brand known for its technical running shoes, but this shoe is pure comfort, designed to be slipped on after eating up miles in its top-of-the-range runners.

There’s also a not-so-subtle tease of a matching green New Balance 992 in the campaign video for this foam mule, nodding back to Joe’s earlier “Aged Well” collaboration.

Whether that drops remains a mystery, but for now, the spotlight is firmly on the “Everydays.”

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Every Now & Then x New Balance Fresh Foam X RCVRY “Everydays” drops June 7 at a block party in Chicago. If you can’t be there, a wider online release (via New Balance and Every Now & Then’s websites) will follow.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.