Are Miu Miu's New Balances Going Snakeskin?

Miu Miu's New Balance 530 sneakers is one of the greatest designer sneakers of recent memory. The slick low-top Miu Balance collab is so tastefully, so painfully stylish that it continues to sell out with the swiftness despite its potent price tag.

And for Fall/Winter 2025, it looked like Miu Miu was remaking its super-cool New Balance 530 as a super scaly stunner, transforming its collaborative dad sneaker with snakeskin.

Miu Miu's snakeskin sneakers debuted on the FW25 runway on March 11, patiently hidden under slacks and shown almost incidentally alongside heels and in-house shoes. You really had to be looking for them to notice.

However, to be clear, these handsome scaly shoes are not Miu Miu New Balances, despite some buzz online.

This isn't too surprising, as Miu Miu has been turning out a few variations of its own New Balance-esque sneakers for a few months now.

Still, it is the year of the snake, which means that the scaly pattern is pretty much everywhere, from workwear to technical sneakers.

How very smart to remake the shoe of the moment in the print of 2025.