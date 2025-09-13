The Iconic Jordan 1 as a Glorious GORE-TEX Trail Shoe

The Jordan Brand recently hosted a seasonal preview of its upcoming releases, which included a first look at an Air Jordan 1 Low hiking shoe.

Yes, the brand has its own Jordan 1 trail sneaker, officially known as the Air Jordan 1 Element Low.

See, Nike has released a Jordan 1 High Element sneaker before, which was essentially the classic Jordan 1 made with GORE-TEX materials. The latest takes its outdoor-readiness to another level.

The Jordan 1 Element Low looks like something straight out of the Nike ACG catalog. The sneaker shares some similarities with ACG's Mountain models and even Nike's outdoorsy C1TY sneaker, with sprinkles of classic AJ1 details, such as the perforated toe box.

Nike 1 / 2

The most standout feature is the thick cushioned sole, which packs some serious tread on the bottom. It also features GORE-TEX and ripstop nylon touches to block out the elements and protect your feet.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Nike's Jordan 1 Element Low, which is set to release on Nike's website for $200 in three colorways, naturally appeared alongside a Mountainside clothing capsule featuring cold-weather-ready jackets and other gear.

In addition to Jordan 1 Element Low, the rest of the year promises chunky Jordan mules in stylish options as well as Jordan Trunner "dad shoes," based on the Jordan Brand preview.

Looks like it'll be a solid fall/winter season for Jordan lovers.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty