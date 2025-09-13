Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Iconic Jordan 1 as a Glorious GORE-TEX Trail Shoe

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The Jordan Brand recently hosted a seasonal preview of its upcoming releases, which included a first look at an Air Jordan 1 Low hiking shoe.

Yes, the brand has its own Jordan 1 trail sneaker, officially known as the Air Jordan 1 Element Low.

See, Nike has released a Jordan 1 High Element sneaker before, which was essentially the classic Jordan 1 made with GORE-TEX materials. The latest takes its outdoor-readiness to another level.

The Jordan 1 Element Low looks like something straight out of the Nike ACG catalog. The sneaker shares some similarities with ACG's Mountain models and even Nike's outdoorsy C1TY sneaker, with sprinkles of classic AJ1 details, such as the perforated toe box.

Nike
The most standout feature is the thick cushioned sole, which packs some serious tread on the bottom. It also features GORE-TEX and ripstop nylon touches to block out the elements and protect your feet.

Nike's Jordan 1 Element Low, which is set to release on Nike's website for $200 in three colorways, naturally appeared alongside a Mountainside clothing capsule featuring cold-weather-ready jackets and other gear.

In addition to Jordan 1 Element Low, the rest of the year promises chunky Jordan mules in stylish options as well as Jordan Trunner "dad shoes," based on the Jordan Brand preview.

Looks like it'll be a solid fall/winter season for Jordan lovers.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
