Nike's Rugged “Dunks” Are So Underrated It's Making Them Gloomy

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 6

The Nike C1TY collection is amongst the most underrated of the American sports giant's sneaker families. And it's a growing one, too. Nike’s latest "Gloom” C1TY shoe has just moved into the clan's estate.

Dyed a light olive hue, the C1TY "Gloom” is anything but, and features a breathable mesh upper with synthetic suede overlays and a leather Swoosh, as well as reflective accents for better visibility at night.

Shop Nike C1TY "Gloom"
The shoe's upper has reinforced sides and a rugged toe box for extra durability, its interior decked in minimal, felt-like padding.

A rugged, dual-toned waffle sole distinguishes this military-looking sneaker from its Field General, Dunk, or GPS relatives, equipping it to whither any weather while maintaining a casual, everyday-urban appeal.

The $90 C1TY “Gloom” makes a great companion shoe to its little-older sibling, the slightly darker, equally chunky “Surplus.” Together, these kicks constitute the basis of a good camouflage color palette.

So, keep ‘em coming, Nike! We'd like the whole color wheel of earthy green C1TY sneakers please, thank you very much.

