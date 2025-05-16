Nike's Next Jordan "Skate Shoe" Looks Like a Dunk (But It's Not)

A Jordan 1 Low RM? We didn't see that coming (we were actually looking out for the Jordan 7 RM). However, the newest member of the RM family is here and making a big, skate-ish entrance.

While Jordan 4 RM made the iconic AJ4 almost unrecognizable and undeniably shred-worthy, the Jordan 1 Low RM preserves a lot of the AJ1 Low's essence, just with a few minor (but kind of huge) tweaks.

For starters, Nike slaps a new enlarged Swoosh on the shoe's sidewalls, so big that the midsole cuts it off. And while we're talking soles, the Jordan 1 Low's base gets a slight lift, resulting in this new platformed look for the RM version.

The shoe is also a bit chunkier than usual, giving it a "skate shoe" vibe. From the side, the Jordan 1 Low RM shoe even looks like a chunked-up Dunk almost.

A skate-flavored Jordan 1 Low essentially? It's a true RM, after all.

Another interesting detail about the Jordan 1 Low RM is that it is an EasyOn shoe, as stamped on its insoles. Nike's EasyOn category holds its more accessible shoes crafted with convenient features like collapsible heels or lace-free setups (Nike's Interact Run slip-on sneaker is part of the crew).

It's hard to make out the Easyon treat with the Jordan 1 Low RM, but expect Nike to reveal more details as we near the sneaker's release.

Speaking of which, the remastered Jordan 1 Low sneaker is said to be dropping sometime this year. So far, the model is anticipated to drop in a cute pink colorway called "Pink Foam." The model will also go "Panda" with a timeless black and white option.

It's the perfect balance of fun and classic for a debut, especially considering the Jordans pictured above are for grade schoolers.

Yep, like those Crocs-flavored Aqua Swoosh shoes, the Jordan 1 Low RM is for the kiddos, for now at least.