Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Next Jordan "Skate Shoe" Looks Like a Dunk (But It's Not)

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

A Jordan 1 Low RM? We didn't see that coming (we were actually looking out for the Jordan 7 RM). However, the newest member of the RM family is here and making a big, skate-ish entrance.

While Jordan 4 RM made the iconic AJ4 almost unrecognizable and undeniably shred-worthy, the Jordan 1 Low RM preserves a lot of the AJ1 Low's essence, just with a few minor (but kind of huge) tweaks.

Shop Air Jordan 1 Low
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

For starters, Nike slaps a new enlarged Swoosh on the shoe's sidewalls, so big that the midsole cuts it off. And while we're talking soles, the Jordan 1 Low's base gets a slight lift, resulting in this new platformed look for the RM version.

The shoe is also a bit chunkier than usual, giving it a "skate shoe" vibe. From the side, the Jordan 1 Low RM shoe even looks like a chunked-up Dunk almost.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

A skate-flavored Jordan 1 Low essentially? It's a true RM, after all.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Another interesting detail about the Jordan 1 Low RM is that it is an EasyOn shoe, as stamped on its insoles. Nike's EasyOn category holds its more accessible shoes crafted with convenient features like collapsible heels or lace-free setups (Nike's Interact Run slip-on sneaker is part of the crew).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It's hard to make out the Easyon treat with the Jordan 1 Low RM, but expect Nike to reveal more details as we near the sneaker's release.

Speaking of which, the remastered Jordan 1 Low sneaker is said to be dropping sometime this year. So far, the model is anticipated to drop in a cute pink colorway called "Pink Foam." The model will also go "Panda" with a timeless black and white option.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

It's the perfect balance of fun and classic for a debut, especially considering the Jordans pictured above are for grade schoolers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Yep, like those Crocs-flavored Aqua Swoosh shoes, the Jordan 1 Low RM is for the kiddos, for now at least.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
NikeShox Ride 2
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeACG Rufus
$96.00
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeW Air Superfly
$88.00
$110.00
Available in:
36.537.5
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • This Low-Top Swarovski Jordan Sneaker Is a Classic Gone Fancy
  • This Stylish Jean Jordan 1 Sneaker Comes Low-Rise
  • Nike's Clean "Obsidian" Jordan 1 Is Back (& Keeping Things on the Low)
  • Nike's Latest Low-Slung Jordan 1 Sneaker Is Straight (Quai) Heat
  • A Classic, Low-Slung Jordan 1 Sneaker Is Back & Fancier Than Ever
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Next Jordan "Skate Shoe" Looks Like a Dunk (But It's Not)
  • The Women's 2025 EURO Jerseys Have Outdone Themselves
  • When It Comes to Collabs, G-SHOCK Is Still “UNDEFEATED”
  • The Only Way Is Autry’s Hyperway
  • adidas Skateboarding Is Still One of the Coolest Things the Brand Has Ever Done
  • Up Close With SKYLRK, Justin Bieber's Mysterious Streetwear Brand
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now