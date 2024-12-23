Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Nike's Laceless Running Shoe Is Even More Effortless Than It Looks

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike has come up with many legendary sneaker inventions over the years, from the ultra-comfy Air tech that feels like you're walking on, well, air to the cutting-edge Flyknit fabric that recently blessed us with the weirdest yet wonderful sneakers of the year. Nike's EasyOn also deserves a high-up spot on Nike's great innovations list.

Nike's EasyOn is essentially this collapsible heel inside the brand's shoes. As soon as the foot presses down into an EasyOn model, the sneaker locks into place — and boom – the shoe is on.

To put it even more simply, you step into the Nike EasyOn sneaker and it does the rest. Easy. On. Done. (See what I did there?)

Nike released an Interact Run sneaker with its EasyOn heel, resulting in this super trouble-free version of the chunky running shoe. In addition to the flexible heel, Nike's Interact Run EasyOn is laceless, making the shoe even more effortless than it was already.

Nike's Interact Run EasyOn is a marriage of Nike's finest innovations, too. On top of the EasyOn detail, Nike's sneaker boasts those familiar snug yet breathable Flyknit uppers while its eco-friendly outsole features iconic Waffle traction.

Translation: the Interact Run EasyOn sneaker is exploding with Nike tech...and lace-free charm.

Nike has incorporated its EasyOn in classics like the Air Force 1 and many toddler-sized shoes. For those unaware, putting shoes on babies is more complicated than opening a tough jar of pickles. So, thank you, Nike, for EasyOn baby shoes.

But why not just rock a slip-on like the Clogposite or the Flyknit Haven? You can. But the remarkable thing about Nike's EasyOn models is that they are a convenience for all Swoosh lovers to enjoy. For instance, the Reina EasyOn was designed for moms and mothers-to-be. There was also the Go Flyease, a.k.a. "the Nike Folding Shoe," which many fans praised as an excellent shoe for Nike's disabled customers.

Who knew that the key to the easiest sneakers rested in an adaptable heel? Nike did.

