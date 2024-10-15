The Classic Jordan 7 Is Going Full Nike "Skate Shoe"

The Air Jordan 7 may look a little different as of 2025. Why? Well, according to sneaker leakers, the seventh Jordan sneaker is due to get the RM treatment next year.

Early speculative mockups of the Air Jordan 7 RM sneaker suggest another complete overhaul of the OG model, including a low-top silhouette and an entirely redesigned upper.

Nike has previously released Jordan 7 Lows, compressing the timeless sneaker's construction into a short king's body.

But the low-rise Jordan 7 RM is here to offer a fresh, reimagined take, which sounds like the Jordan 4 RM all over again.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

In 2024, we met the buzzy Jordan 4 RM sneaker, a remixed version of the iconic Jordan 4. With the Jordan 4 RM, durability and comfort took center stage, resulting in this chunky, low-slung, skate shoe-style iteration of the classic basketball sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Some longtime Jordan 4 fans have struggled to warm up to the plush, low-profile rendition of their fave Js. However, Nike's stacked lineup of admittedly solid colorways has turned a few into RM believers, as you can tell from several sold-out drops.

I'd assume that the Jordan 7 RM will get the same treatment (great colorways, that is). The mere thought of Jordan 7 RM in classic colorways like the "Hare," "Infrared," or even "Raptor" might be enough to convert the Jordan 7 worshippers.

Nike hasn't yet confirmed a release date or the mere existence of the Jordan 7 RM. However, the updated Jordan 7 sneaker is rumored to release during the Fall 2025 season.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Hopefully, fans will embrace the ankle-baring steppers while it's still warm outside next year.