The Classic Jordan 7 Is Going Full Nike "Skate Shoe"

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The Air Jordan 7 may look a little different as of 2025. Why? Well, according to sneaker leakers, the seventh Jordan sneaker is due to get the RM treatment next year.

Early speculative mockups of the Air Jordan 7 RM sneaker suggest another complete overhaul of the OG model, including a low-top silhouette and an entirely redesigned upper.

Nike has previously released Jordan 7 Lows, compressing the timeless sneaker's construction into a short king's body.

But the low-rise Jordan 7 RM is here to offer a fresh, reimagined take, which sounds like the Jordan 4 RM all over again.

In 2024, we met the buzzy Jordan 4 RM sneaker, a remixed version of the iconic Jordan 4. With the Jordan 4 RM, durability and comfort took center stage, resulting in this chunky, low-slung, skate shoe-style iteration of the classic basketball sneaker.

Some longtime Jordan 4 fans have struggled to warm up to the plush, low-profile rendition of their fave Js. However, Nike's stacked lineup of admittedly solid colorways has turned a few into RM believers, as you can tell from several sold-out drops.

I'd assume that the Jordan 7 RM will get the same treatment (great colorways, that is). The mere thought of Jordan 7 RM in classic colorways like the "Hare," "Infrared," or even "Raptor" might be enough to convert the Jordan 7 worshippers.

Nike hasn't yet confirmed a release date or the mere existence of the Jordan 7 RM. However, the updated Jordan 7 sneaker is rumored to release during the Fall 2025 season.

Hopefully, fans will embrace the ankle-baring steppers while it's still warm outside next year.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
