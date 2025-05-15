Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Nike’s Crocs-Ish Hybrid Clog Is Insane Aquatic Leisure

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
nike
Nike just slipped into something a lot more comfortable.And flexible. It's no secret that Nike is partial to a little crossover action, and the Aquaswoosh PS sneaker-sandal is a testament to the Swoosh’s devotion to hybrid shoes.

This time, Nike took the best parts of a Crocs clog and a Nike slide to make a hybrid slip-on shoe. Like Crocs’ clog, the Nike Aquaswoosh PS has perforations throughout the upper. Toe ventilation, if you will.

The shoe also has a slightly raised heel counter, which doesn't quite constitute a full-on strap, making the Aquaswoosh PS a thorough mix between a sandal and a mule with some real Crocs-flavored energy. 

Instead of the signature rubber associated with Crocs-style clogs, though, Nike's Aquaswoosh PS slip-on — which is unfortunately just a kids' shoe for now, by the way — has a soft upper that has a suede-like look.

But this suede-ish material is made to be splashed around in, that is. Keep your normal leather shoes dry!

Thing is, Nike does water-ready slip-ons really well. Just take Nike's lace-free ReactX Rejuven8 or the Jordan Hydrip clog for example. Hydrophobic? We don't know her.

Leisure-heavy slides are where Nike really thrives, of course, as evidenced by recent favorite slip-ons like the Nike's Calm Slide and the Nike Clogposite

The Aquaswoosh PS sandal-shoe fits perfectly in between these two variants. It thrives in aquatic environments and moments of respite all the same.

The duality of clog. Really makes you think. And wish that it came in adult sizes.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
