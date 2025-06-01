This Insanely Luxe Jordan Sneaker Is a Ferrari for the Feet

The "Ferrari" of Jordan sneakers is back.

The Air Jordan 14 sneaker isn't precisely a collaboration with the Italian sports car manufacturer. Instead, the shoe is a reflection of Michael Jordan's love for top-of-the-line cars.

Specifically, this Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari" is basically MJ's favorite red Ferrari Testarossa in sneaker form.

The "Ferrari" Jordan 14 gets swaddled in a single piece of bright red suede, topped with accenting yellow and black details, including the Ferrari-style Jumpman crest near the collar. The sneaker is finished with plenty of branding moments, plus carbon fiber "shark teeth" wrapping the midsole for a truly tough and luxurious design.

The 2025 pairs will mark the first-ever rerelease of the "Ferrari" 14s since its 2014 debut. And the Jordan Brand hit it on the nail, keeping the revival super faithful to the original.

The Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari" sneakers will make their official comeback on June 14 on Nike's SNKRS app. The shoes will retail for $215.

With the OG "Ferraris" back, could the "Black Ferrari" and "Reverse Ferrari" Jordan 14s be next in line? There's no word on the other two returning at the moment, but who knows?

With the way the Jordan Brand is pulling out its hottest drops for its anniversary, maybe they're doing one "Ferrari" at a time.

