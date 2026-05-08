adidas' Cutest Mary Jane Sneaker Has a Studded Punk Alter Ego

adidas' Samba Jane has gone full punk ballerina with its latest look.

In introducing its newest alter ego, the adidas Mary Jane hybrid reveals a new design altogether, featuring black patent leather uppers and all-over star studs. Spikes, too.

It's certainly different from the other, more cutesy Samba Janes we've seen lately, including those fine leather pairs and silky versions which really look like classic ballet shoes. However, even as this Samba Jane tries its hardest to rebel against the cutesy norm, it's still quite adorable at the end of the day.

Basically, as long as it has its Mary Jane strap, it will always be cute.

adidas

The studded-up pairs don't have a release date just yet. However, according to sneaker leakers, they'll drop on adidas' website sometime this summer.

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