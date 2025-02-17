Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's Legendary "Bred" Jordan 4s, Reborn as Skate-ish Sneakers

Written by Morgan Smith

Like it or not, the Nike Air Jordan 4 RM is now a part of the AJ4 legacy, and the low-profile basketball-meets-skate shoe is paying homage to the OG sneaker by dressing up in the original sneaker's most special colorways, like the all-black "Black Cat." And, now, the Jordan 4 RM is even getting the iconic "Bred" makeover.

For those keeping up with the Jordan 4 RM's admittedly solid color options, you may think, "Hasn't Nike already dropped a 'Bred' RM sneaker?"

Yes, Nike has already technically dropped a "Bred" Jordan 4 RM, decorated in a very similar-looking black, red, and dark grey makeup.

In fact, that pair is up on Nike's website right now for $150.

However, these new "Bred" Jordan 4 RMs feel even more, well, "Bred" than the previous shoes. Early mockups of the forthcoming pairs, which have not released yet, suggest a scheme close to the OG Bred 4s with a primarily blacked-out upper and Air-infused soles splashed with hits of grey, red, and white.

Aside from the classic color arrangement, expect all the Jordan 4 RM's signature reimagined details, like its updated cage, branded Nike Air heel, and its general cushy low-top-ish setup, which oozes skate-worthiness.

Now, after going "Pine Green" in the vein of the legendary Nike SB collab and "Black Cat," the Air Jordan 4 RM is expected to release in "Bred" during the fall 2025 season.

The Jordan 4 continues to have fun with both fresh and timeless colorways.

And honestly, the new AJ4 RM colorway helps to build a little anticipation for the new iterations of the Jordan 7 RM and what that offshoot shoe's latest era may look like.

I'm already imagining a skate-ish "Bordeaux" AJ7 RM. Maybe it wouldn't silence the divisive silhouette's haters, but it'd certainly look nice.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
