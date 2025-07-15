Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Chocolatey Jordan "Skate Shoe" Is a Sweet Treat for Feet

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike has released a plethora of colorways for the Air Jordan 4 RM since its debut in 2024. But the latest might be the model's sweetest scheme yet.

The skate-coded Jordan 4 sneaker appears in a new chocolatey colorway known as "Ironstone."

Shop Air Jordan 4 RM

On the latest Jordan 4 RM, scrumptious brown shades strike the shoe's smooth "wings" and textural suede panels. And on the heel, the Nike Air logo appears in a pleasing olive green hue, wrapping up the shoe with a Dubai chocolate sort of vibe.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Nike's "Ironstone" colorway continues to bless sneakerheads with chocolate-flavored spins on their favorite Swoosh shoes. The color scheme has also appeared on Nike's Dunks and even its slip-on Clogposites before. Each pair is just as mouthwatering as the last, too.

Again, Nike has dropped countless pairs of Jordan 4 RMs in just the last year, including minty-fresh iterations. The sportswear label has even released SB-style color schemes, which only further lean into the RM's skate-ready energy.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The latest "Ironstone" steppers merely make the "skate shoe" into a true sweet treat. For the feet, at that.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Air Jordan 4 RM "Ironstone" is reportedly scheduled to drop sometime this fall on Nike's website. It's safe to assume it'll include its regular $150 price tag.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeClogposite
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Sold out
NikePegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
$185.00
Available in:
Sold out

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. 

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Jordan "Skate Shoe" Gone Minty-Fresh
  • In "Neutral Olive," Nike's Skate-ish Jordan Shoe Looks Almost Too Good
  • The Denim Jordan 4 Sneaker Looks Good in Its Jumpman Jeans
  • The Remixed Jordan 4 Looks Like a Super Clean SB Sneaker
  • First, the Air Jordan 4 Went Skate. Now, It Wants to Race
What To Read Next
  • Nike’s Most Wearable Shoe Is Literally Good as Gold
  • New Balance’s Rugged Skate Shoes Are Too Beautiful to Thrash
  • Vans' Prettiest Mary Jane Skate Shoe Is So Low, So Luxe
  • The Nike Dunk Gone Wonderfully Wild
  • adidas' Birkenstock Mules Evolve Into Workwear Clogs
  • Nike's Chocolatey Jordan "Skate Shoe" Is a Sweet Treat for Feet
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now