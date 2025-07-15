Nike's Chocolatey Jordan "Skate Shoe" Is a Sweet Treat for Feet

Nike has released a plethora of colorways for the Air Jordan 4 RM since its debut in 2024. But the latest might be the model's sweetest scheme yet.

The skate-coded Jordan 4 sneaker appears in a new chocolatey colorway known as "Ironstone."

On the latest Jordan 4 RM, scrumptious brown shades strike the shoe's smooth "wings" and textural suede panels. And on the heel, the Nike Air logo appears in a pleasing olive green hue, wrapping up the shoe with a Dubai chocolate sort of vibe.

Nike's "Ironstone" colorway continues to bless sneakerheads with chocolate-flavored spins on their favorite Swoosh shoes. The color scheme has also appeared on Nike's Dunks and even its slip-on Clogposites before. Each pair is just as mouthwatering as the last, too.

Nike

Again, Nike has dropped countless pairs of Jordan 4 RMs in just the last year, including minty-fresh iterations. The sportswear label has even released SB-style color schemes, which only further lean into the RM's skate-ready energy.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The latest "Ironstone" steppers merely make the "skate shoe" into a true sweet treat. For the feet, at that.

The Air Jordan 4 RM "Ironstone" is reportedly scheduled to drop sometime this fall on Nike's website. It's safe to assume it'll include its regular $150 price tag.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.