Nike's Chocolate-Flavored Dunk Is Straight-Up Delicious

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

A couple of years ago, the Nike Dunk Low was inescapable. It may not be as sought after now, but it certainly "ain't dead," according to Nike. The sportswear giant continues to keep the Dunk collection fresh with new cheeky designs and tasteful colorways like the latest "Irontstone" pairs.

The new "Ironstone/Velvet Brown" Dunks take the classic do-it-all Nike sneaker on a chocolatey ride, wrapping the classic model in delectable brown shades.

Beyond the mouthwatering scheme, the Nike Dunk Low sneakers also feature nice materials, including sleek leather and glossy nylon-like overlays. These textures, paired with the brown palette, create a seriously sumptuous design as if the shoe had emerged from a chocolate bath.

Nike has produced other sweet "Ironstone" shoes before. Earlier this year, the brand released a Clogposite in the brown colorway, resulting in a tonal chocolate-style version of the slip-on hybrid.

The "Ironstone" Dunk Low is indeed a sweet treat for the feet. It also advances the streak of food-flavored Dunks, like the velvety "Mocha"-ish Dunks and those "Waffle" pairs, which is really a history lesson on Nike Origins 101.

The Nike Dunk Low "Ironstone/Velvet Brown" sneakers don't have an official release date just yet. However, according to sneaker leakers, we should expect them sometime around the fall.

