Nike's Jordan "Skate Shoe" Gone Minty-Fresh

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers

Nike's latest Air Jordan 4 RM sneaker arrives in a refreshing minty "Cannon" colorway. But the real treat? The new sneaker looks like something made for kids who learned to use computers on translucent, teal-tinted desktops in the early 2000s.

Remember when classroom computers, handheld video games, and MP3 players came in frosted plastic? The "Cannon" Jordan 4 RM channels that same early-2000s gadget aesthetic. Think iMac G3s, Game Boy Advance, or the polycarbonate glow you'd get from an iPod Mini. 

The Jordan 4 RM's semi-translucent TPU cage really sells it. It's a structural design tweak that injects retro-futuristic Y2K energy straight into the shoe. The crisp white upper and seafoam green accents pair perfectly with the luxe nubuck, giving the whole shoe a sleek, sorbet-like finish.

Nike
There are nods here to other Nike family silhouettes like the khaki suede from the ACG Izy, leather treatments pulled from countless Air Force 1 drops, and a reshaped build that still echoes the “Bred Reimagined” Jordan 4

And somehow, the Jordan 4 RM is also one of the most skate-friendly Jordans you can cop right now.

Surprisingly, some skaters, especially in the early 2000s, actually did skate in Jordan 4s. The thick padding, grip, and heel support made them suitable for sessions, even if the bulk and plastic wings weren’t exactly kickflip-friendly. 

This minty remix doesn't just look the part of the skate shoe. It’s lighter, sleeker, and more flexible, basically a skate-coded Jordan 4 that actually performs and isn't just for post-ups at the skatepark. 

There's no official release date just yet. But the new Air Jordan 4 RM “Green” is expected to drop later this year on Nike's website. Hopefully, they land just in time for back-to-school season.

Imagine rocking these while playing Pokémon Crystal on a see-through Game Boy Advance, while on a skateboard? You’d basically be the king of middle school.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
