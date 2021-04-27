Cop Your Jordan 4 University Blue Here If You Missed Out

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

Thought you’d seen a lot of blue lately? Get ready for some more. Nike’s gearing up for yet another light-blue release on the heels of the wildly popular Jordan 1 Hyper Royal which dropped last week. This week we’ve got our eyes trained on the Nike Jordan 4 University Blue which is still available from StockX.

As summer waits in the bleachers, ready to arrive at the opportune moment, Nike’s wasting no time in filling up the provisional spaces of our seasonal rotations. Looking to the brighter colors in its repertoire, Nike has explored the University Blue color at length lately and it’s a certified summer smash.

The latest to get the light-blue treatment is the Tinker Hatfield-designed Jordan 4. Soft suede uppers combine with synthetic mesh to position this 4 as a lifestyle-performance crossover. Speckled grey hits to the midsole are echoed by the ankle straps and heel tab while a black outsole and eyelets round out the Jordan 4 University Blue.

What's perhaps most exciting about the Jordan 4 University Blue is that it’s a brand new colorway. While the University Blue hue is by no means a newcomer, being the basis of numerous icons, this iteration has never been seen before. We’ve had several high-level retro releases recently from the Swoosh, so the chance to cop a future classic on first release feels even rarer.

StockX market data reveals a 52-week high selling point of $1040 that averages out at $566. If these numbers are anything to go by, the Jordan 4 University Blue is already in good stead to secure a place in the hall of fame. Skip the queues and cop a certified-authentic pair at StockX now.

