Nigel Sylvester's Next "Bike Air" Jordan 4 Is Too Cold

Nigel Sylvester's Air Jordan 4 RM sneakers have officially reached ice-cold status, thanks to a new, unreleased colorway.

Over the weekend, Sylvester attended sneakerheads' favorite convention, Sneakercon, where he signed a couple of his Jordan 4 RM sneakers — and casually previewed what could be his next drop.

On foot, Sylvester laced up in his collaborative Jordan 4 RM sneakers, realized in what's been called the "University Blue" colorway.

Familiar black and grey shades join fresh pale blue moments on the velvety upper, resulting in a quiet yet icy spin on the low-top Jordan 4.

Sylvester's signature "Bike Air" badge on the heel gets painted in the same chilling blue hue, as does the teeny-tiny Swoosh on the toe. It's almost like the classic "Fear" 4s but done the "Bike Air" way.

Sylvester's "University Blue" colorway comes just after his two extremely sought-after Jordan 4 RMs, which continue to rule the summer.

The "Grandma Driveway" and "Driveway Grey" spins were basically the first tastes of the redesigned Jordan 4 sneaker. Sylvester's pairs tell a meaningful story about where his passion for riding began, wrapped up in an effortlessly cool design.

The "Bike Air" saga only continues with the "University Blue" version.

It's unknown when Sylvester's "University Blue" Jordan 4 RMs will be released. However, when an Instagram user wrote, "We need that colorway, bro." Nigel responded, "heard you."

From my experience, "heard you" can be a good or bad thing. In this case, something tells me Sylvester's response is a good sign of something icy to come.