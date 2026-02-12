Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Pirouette Away In Nike's Red-Hot & Romantically Ribbon-Tied Sneakerina

Written by Alek Rose in Sneakers
Jordan
Too many things have already happened in 2026 that defy belief, but if someone had told us that Jordan would drop a ballet sneaker, it would have ranked near the top of our things-that-will-never-happen bingo card.

We’d have been wrong, again. Since the start of the year, Jordan Brand has been rolling out colorways of the Nike Jordan Pointe: a confusing and yet surprisingly attractive proposition that combines basketball tech with elegant ribbons.

While ballet is not a sport that registers regularly, its influence on fashion is outsized. The resurgence of ballet pumps in recent years has been one of the most recognizable trends in fashion, and it’s a style that has reach the sneaker world, too.

Even Converse has dropped a ballet sneaker, so it seems that the basketball-to-ballet pipeline is more established than we might have thought.

Having only been previewed so far, the Jordan Pointe has already been revealed in a range of colorways. Most recently, a duet of Black and Chile Red.

The design fuses disparate touch points. From the chunky, athletic sole unit to the mary-jane velcro fastening and the criss-crossing ribbon detailing. It’s at once a performance sneaker and a sculptural, graceful fashion statement.

In a saturated sneaker market, the Jordan Pointe has certainly made an impact. Its polarizing design has garnered strong feelings, and we’re interested to see how that plays out when the Jordan Pointe becomes available in Spring 2026.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

