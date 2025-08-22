Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

You Can Peep at Crocs' Saucy Corset

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Sneakers
crocs
1 / 10

Together with Crocs, Jean Paul Gaultier has made a small batch of rubber shoes, the likes of which you surely haven't seen before. 

Crocs’ Classic, Hydra, and Bae models are viewed through the lens of the French maison, projecting some of the founder's signature codes onto what is one of the world’s favorite ugly sandals. 

Shop JPG x Crocs

The Classic is fundamentally, as the name suggests, a standard Crocs shoe. However, with a black leather overlay and silver nametag pin, it makes for a surprisingly minimalist and luxe upgrade of the OG. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Hydra, on the other hand, is a high-soled mule covered in a trompe-lœuil-style lace pattern.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

And, in what is perhaps the most obviously Gaultier-recalling pick of the bunch, the Bae is a pale pink or mint-colored clog, complete with a ribbon corset and cone bra-reminiscent stitching. You know, the one Madonna wore?!

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

So, even though the appointment of Duran Lantik as its permanent creative director ended the house's collaborative couture project, the Jean Paul Gaultier brand seems far from casting aside its knack for crossbred aesthetics.

Priced between $175 and $250, Jean Paul Gaultier's campy Crocs arrive August 28 on Crocs’ website.  

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
Port TangerTemo Brown/Tobacco
$320.00
Available in:
One size
Stone IslandMarina Wool Crewneck
$650.00
Available in:
MLXL
Dr. MartensLowell
$235.00
Available in:
4145

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Sleek Crocs Sneaker Built for the Trails
  • From New Balance to Crocs, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • Crocs' Wild Frankenstein Clog Is Also Part Leather Boat Shoe
  • Crocs' Rugged Trail Sneaker Now Comes With Its Own Wetsuit
  • Jean Paul Gaultier Crowns Fashion’s New Enfant Terrible
What To Read Next
  • adidas Chrome Dad Shoe Is Literally Mega Bouncy
  • The Vision for Demna's Gucci? Think "Evil Tom Ford"
  • The Superfine adidas Superstar With a Wild Secret
  • Racing Sneakers Slowed to a Walking-Shoe Pace
  • This Shoe Ain't a Nike Air Force 1. It Has Vision
  • Brooks x RSVP Gallery’s Caldera 8 Goes the Extra Mile In Chicago
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now