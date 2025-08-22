You Can Peep at Crocs' Saucy Corset

Together with Crocs, Jean Paul Gaultier has made a small batch of rubber shoes, the likes of which you surely haven't seen before.

Crocs’ Classic, Hydra, and Bae models are viewed through the lens of the French maison, projecting some of the founder's signature codes onto what is one of the world’s favorite ugly sandals.

The Classic is fundamentally, as the name suggests, a standard Crocs shoe. However, with a black leather overlay and silver nametag pin, it makes for a surprisingly minimalist and luxe upgrade of the OG.

The Hydra, on the other hand, is a high-soled mule covered in a trompe-lœuil-style lace pattern.

And, in what is perhaps the most obviously Gaultier-recalling pick of the bunch, the Bae is a pale pink or mint-colored clog, complete with a ribbon corset and cone bra-reminiscent stitching. You know, the one Madonna wore?!

So, even though the appointment of Duran Lantik as its permanent creative director ended the house's collaborative couture project, the Jean Paul Gaultier brand seems far from casting aside its knack for crossbred aesthetics.

Priced between $175 and $250, Jean Paul Gaultier's campy Crocs arrive August 28 on Crocs’ website.

