Julia Fox & Anna Delvey's Collab Is... a Podcast Episode

This story was published on February 15, 2022 and updated on March 11, 2022

When fake heiress Anna "Delvey" Sorokin told The New York Times she was working with Julia Fox on a "little something," my mind started racing.

What could it be? A clothing line, à la Sorokin's short-lived loungewear brand, Delvey Mail? A line of waterproof black eyeshadow? A multi-level marketing scheme?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Spotify track. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Turns out, it was a podcast. A single episode of Fox's weekly show, Forbidden Fruits, to be exact.

Calling in from ICE detention, Sorokin gabbed about "canceling" Rachel DeLoache Williams — the Vanity Fair photo editor from whom Sorokin stole approximately $60,000 — and her outfit: a yellow jumpsuit.

"I'm gonna put on my hoodie later. It's orange," Sorokin clarified.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Fox revealed she considers Sorokin a "good sis" back in February, when she posted an Instagram Story proclaiming that the scammer is "killing it from behind bars." As Fox recounted on her podcast, the two met at Billy McFarland's townhouse. Yes, that Billy McFarland — the one behind Fyre Festival, another scam of epic proportions.

(Oh, to be a fly on the wall.)

Forbidden Fruits didn't do much to counter Sorokin's portrayal in Inventing Anna, Shonda Rhimes's Netflix series dramatizing the fraudster's rise and fall. A criticism many have levied agains the series, Rhimes seemed to boil the scammer's story down to a single, nuance-less conceit: Sorokin isn't a criminal, she's a girlboss!

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Set to bouncy, bass-heavy dance tracks all the way through, the show pushed viewers to regard Sorokin as a woman who committed crimes because she was underestimated and treated poorly by a patriarchal society.

Doubling down on the show's characterization, Fox argued Sorokin was "punished for having the same dreams a white man." International Women's Month is not over yet!

An unconvincing thesis, albeit an entertaining one. But Inventing Anna and Fox are on the same page when it comes to what constitutes quote-unquote girl power in this day and age.

Seemingly girlboss-ifying herself, Fox famously wrote of her split from Ye: "The media would love to paint a picture of me a sad lonely woman crying on a plane by myself but it's NOT TRUE!! Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler."

@juliafox

#1 hustler, indeed. On the pod, Fox even admits to masterminding a scam or two of her own.

"When I was in middle school... I used to go to all the buildings in the Upper East Side and walk in with these donation boxes with fake donations and just collect mad money. Thousands of dollars!"

Let Sorokin-Foxgate be a lesson: when two kweens team up, you get — drumroll — a 50-minute podcast episode.