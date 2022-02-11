Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Lady Gaga's Italian Accent Is Rivaled Only by Julia Garner as Anna Delvey

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

This story was published on January 14, 2022 and updated on February 11, 2022

Look out, Lady Gaga: your unhinged Italian accent is facing some serious competition.

Julia Garner might be the leading lady of Inventing Anna, a series chronicling the life and lies of scammer extraordinaire Anna Delvey, but the actor's German-Russian accent kind of steals the spotlight.

Netflix just released the Shonda Rhimes-produced show, which follows Delvey — née Anna Sorokin — as she wines and dines her way into the world of New York City's elite, tricking socialites and financial institutions alike into thinking she was an heiress.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Inventing Anna will also take a look at a lesser-known part of Delvey: her origin story.

Garner nailed our antagonist's cloying, high-pitched yet gravelly intonation, but beyond that, her accent loses the plot.

IRL, Delvey's accent is surprisingly subtle — a far cry from Garner's very noticeable and grating take, which manifests as a bizarre Cockney-German-Valley Girl-Russian mash-up.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

As insane as Garner's accent is, Inventing Anna is already dominating the airwaves less than 24 hours into its debut. Co-starring Laverne Cox and Anna Chlumsky, the series seems to approach Delvey's story with a healthy dose of humor, and style (see: costumes by Lyn Paolo and Laura Frecon).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The trailer also hints at a feminist-ish interpretation of the criminal, who at one point chides: "Every day, men do far worse things than anything I've allegedly done." (Fair.)

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

As I await Amanda Seyfried's portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes's unblinking stare, you'll find me filling my cup with Garner's Anna Delvey voice.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
WoolrichTerra Pile Jacket Ivory
$315.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Acne StudiosRibbed Wool Beanie Black
$145.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
ASICSNovablast 2 SPS Smoke Grey Piedmont Grey
$145.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • HEYDUDE Gets Comfy with Italian Producer Shablo
  • A Retro Running Shoe as an Homage to Italian Football Excellence (EXCLUSIVE)
  • When Skate Brand Meets Italian Sportswear, Denim Outerwear Is Inevitable
  • Todd Snyder's Newest Watch Is Handsomely Rugged & Italian-Made
  • adidas' Seriously Suave Italian-Made Clogs Just Got More Stylish
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now