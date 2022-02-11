Lady Gaga's Italian Accent Is Rivaled Only by Julia Garner as Anna Delvey

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.

This story was published on January 14, 2022 and updated on February 11, 2022

Look out, Lady Gaga: your unhinged Italian accent is facing some serious competition.

Julia Garner might be the leading lady of Inventing Anna, a series chronicling the life and lies of scammer extraordinaire Anna Delvey, but the actor's German-Russian accent kind of steals the spotlight.

Netflix just released the Shonda Rhimes-produced show, which follows Delvey — née Anna Sorokin — as she wines and dines her way into the world of New York City's elite, tricking socialites and financial institutions alike into thinking she was an heiress.

Inventing Anna will also take a look at a lesser-known part of Delvey: her origin story.

Garner nailed our antagonist's cloying, high-pitched yet gravelly intonation, but beyond that, her accent loses the plot.

IRL, Delvey's accent is surprisingly subtle — a far cry from Garner's very noticeable and grating take, which manifests as a bizarre Cockney-German-Valley Girl-Russian mash-up.

As insane as Garner's accent is, Inventing Anna is already dominating the airwaves less than 24 hours into its debut. Co-starring Laverne Cox and Anna Chlumsky, the series seems to approach Delvey's story with a healthy dose of humor, and style (see: costumes by Lyn Paolo and Laura Frecon).

The trailer also hints at a feminist-ish interpretation of the criminal, who at one point chides: "Every day, men do far worse things than anything I've allegedly done." (Fair.)

As I await Amanda Seyfried's portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes's unblinking stare, you'll find me filling my cup with Garner's Anna Delvey voice.