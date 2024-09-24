It's Not Sweater Weather Until the Olsen Twins Say So

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are the groundhogs of Hollywood. The two are rarely photographed in public, but they seem to emerge from their chic hiding place as soon as there's a chill in the air.

In other words: A paparazzi photo of the Olsen twins bundled up in coats and knitwear is how you know summer is really over.

This year, the Olsens' annual fall 'fit pic coincides with Paris Fashion Week — the pair are in the City of Light for their next The Row runway show, scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

The child actors turned designers were snapped heading to The Ritz Paris, the hotel of choice for Paris Fashion Week's famous attendees.

Both swaddled in long, black coats and clutching matching black handbags (ostensibly from The Row) the two are pretty indistinguishable — it doesn't help that the camera-shy twins are strategically shielding their faces from view.

The only real difference between their ensembles lies in their footwear and accessory choices. One opted for a cream-colored scarf and black slippers, while the other is bundled in black neckwear and brown, lug-sole boots.

The Olsen twins are pros at striking a balance between sleek tailoring and louche, boho touches. Their distinctive, unwavering personal style has helped make The Row — the ultra-luxurious fashion brand they founded in 2006 — one of the industry's most covetable labels.

Speaking of covetable: Earlier this month, The Row opened its first Paris store, designed by legendary interior decorator Jacques Grange. The location opened its doors shortly after The Row reportedly received investment from the Wertheimer brothers (who own a controlling stake in Chanel) and Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, billionaire L'Oréal heiress.

The transactions bring The Row's valuation to a staggering $1 billion. Talk about kicking off fall with a bang.