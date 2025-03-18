Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

This Secret Silk Backpack Is Cactus Plant Flea Market at Its Most Luxurious (And Expensive)

Written by Tom Barker in Style

Junya Watanabe and Cactus Plant Flea Market’s $535 silk scarves were only the beginning. They are only the entry point from which a range of equally loud (and equally pricey) silk bags emerge. 

Toying with the conventions of boldly printed silk scarves, CPFM has added its vast range of motifs to square-shaped scarves made in Japan as part of Watanabe's Spring/Summer 2025 menswear collection: Smiley faces with two sets of eyes, peace symbols, stars, and the like. A typically extensive offering of prints from the American streetwear label.

Shop Junya Watanabe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It’s all very loud and brash in the way that all good CPFM collections tend to be. But the real treasure is in the bags. A backpack and a tote bag, both made entirely from silk, are made to look like they’re patchworked together from a series of silk scarves.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Mismatched patterns clash with one another, the CPFM branding is printed atop the various intricate silk designs, and it comes together to make a gloriously OTT spectacle. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Quietly debuted on Watanabe's SS25 menswear runway alongside patchworked together suits and many more collabs, the CPFM collaboration is available now, with the backpack retailing for $1,595. Secondhand market aside, that's likely the single most expensive CPFM item to ever be released. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Junya Watanabe and Cactus Plant Flea Market are two brands whose collaborative output is varied, to say the least

At times, the constant outpour of co-branded collections from both parties borders on being erratic. CPFM regularly bounces from merch for Nickelodeon cartoons to collections with sportswear giants while Watanabe dishes wildly pierced sunglasses and technical streetwear. It's a lot to keep up with. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's impressive, frankly, that the ultra-collaborative duo is capable of turning out seasonal collections, too.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

CasioG-SHOCK Classic Central Cee Silver
$330.00
Available in:
One size
Sold out
adidasMegaride Mary-Jane Taqwa Bint Ali
$220.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jil SanderFM5 Ring 4
$350.00
Available in:
SM

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Junya Watanabe x New Balance Shoe That Doesn't Look Like Junya Watanabe or New Balance
    • Sneakers
  • Junya Watanabe's Slim FW25 New Balance Sneaker Already Looks Classic
    • Sneakers
  • How Very NIGO to Bring Cactus Plant Flea Market In on His Nike Collab
    • Style
  • Junya Watanabe Made The North Face's Classic Jacket Luxurious (& Leathery)
    • Style
  • With Palace, Junya Watanabe Is Quietly Producing Junya Watanabe-Tier Outerwear
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Easter" Air Force 1 Sneakers Shouldn't Go This Hard
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Nike’s Inflatable Technical Jacket Is the Evolution of a Rare Grail
    • Style
  • This Secret Silk Backpack Is Cactus Plant Flea Market at Its Most Luxurious (And Expensive)
    • Style
  • In Premium Canvas, Nike's Shrunken Jordan 1 Is So Fresh, So Clean
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Rugged Sneaker Is Like a Good-Looking Outdoorsy Dunk
    • Sneakers
  • In Its Fashion Era, New Balance's Barely-There Shoes Have Never Looked Better
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now