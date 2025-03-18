This Secret Silk Backpack Is Cactus Plant Flea Market at Its Most Luxurious (And Expensive)

Junya Watanabe and Cactus Plant Flea Market’s $535 silk scarves were only the beginning. They are only the entry point from which a range of equally loud (and equally pricey) silk bags emerge.

Toying with the conventions of boldly printed silk scarves, CPFM has added its vast range of motifs to square-shaped scarves made in Japan as part of Watanabe's Spring/Summer 2025 menswear collection: Smiley faces with two sets of eyes, peace symbols, stars, and the like. A typically extensive offering of prints from the American streetwear label.

It’s all very loud and brash in the way that all good CPFM collections tend to be. But the real treasure is in the bags. A backpack and a tote bag, both made entirely from silk, are made to look like they’re patchworked together from a series of silk scarves.

Mismatched patterns clash with one another, the CPFM branding is printed atop the various intricate silk designs, and it comes together to make a gloriously OTT spectacle.

Quietly debuted on Watanabe's SS25 menswear runway alongside patchworked together suits and many more collabs, the CPFM collaboration is available now, with the backpack retailing for $1,595. Secondhand market aside, that's likely the single most expensive CPFM item to ever be released.

Junya Watanabe and Cactus Plant Flea Market are two brands whose collaborative output is varied, to say the least.

At times, the constant outpour of co-branded collections from both parties borders on being erratic. CPFM regularly bounces from merch for Nickelodeon cartoons to collections with sportswear giants while Watanabe dishes wildly pierced sunglasses and technical streetwear. It's a lot to keep up with.

It's impressive, frankly, that the ultra-collaborative duo is capable of turning out seasonal collections, too.