Justin Bieber Tells You How to Style His New Crocs

Brand: Justin Bieber x Crocs

Model: Classic Clog 2

Release Date: March 15 in the US and China and globally March 16

Price: $69.99

Buy: thehouseofdrew.com on March 15 and crocs.com and select Crocs stores on March 16

What We’re Saying: Justin Bieber and Crocs are back for their second collaboration, following a near instant sellout last October. For the upcoming release, we once again find Bieber and his brand drew house reimagining the iconic Classic Clog.

The Justin Bieber x Crocs Classic Clog 2 arrives in a lavender colorway, with a branded logo on the strap and accompanying oversized Jibbitz charms featuring Theodore and other characters from the drew house community. The Clogs then come with a pair of drew house-branded socks, proving once and for all that Crocs are better with socks.

“Crocs with socks is definitely the move,” Bieber proclaimed. “They’re comfortable, they’re fashionable, and most importantly it’s fun to bring your own style to how you wear them. It’s been a blast bringing this latest collaboration with Crocs to life.”

News of Bieber's second Crocs Classic Clog arrives as we are eagerly awaiting the reveal of Salehe Bembury's Crocs collaboration. With an ever-expanding roster of collaborators, it's clear the casual footwear manufacturer is continuing to prioritize joint releases.

You can look forward to the Justin Bieber x Crocs Classic Clog 2 launching initially in the United States and China on March 15 through thehouseofdrew.com, prior to a global release on March 16 through crocs.com and select Crocs stores.

