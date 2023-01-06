What Does JW Anderson's Mysterious Vaseline Post Mean?

I have a riddle for you: What do you get when you cross the official JW Anderson IG account, a tub of Vaseline, two fingers, and an IG clean-up? Perplexed consumers, that’s what.

Well believe it or not (you better believe it), that’s exactly what happened earlier today when an eagle-eyed follower noticed that the brand’s official IG had been wiped clean, leaving only new posts of a loading image and, inexplicably, two fingers and a tub of Vaseline.

Has the account been hacked? Maybe. Is JW Anderson releasing a tub of Vaseline? Probably not. Could this just be the designer lubing us up for a release? Quite possibly.

Whatever the reason behind the post, it has people talking, which is a positive whichever way you look at it.

Historically a clean-sweep of an IG account tends to mean something big is dropping, although there’s never usually been a tub of Vaseline, two poised fingers, and a glint of a nipple following things up.

I suppose all we can do is wait and see what comes of 2023’s first internet mystery and in the meantime remind ourselves of JW Anderson's Fall/Winter 2022 Carrie collection. No lube required.