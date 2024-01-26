Couture Week Actually Kept Up With the Kardashians

Paris Fashion Week is always going to be the place to see and be seen, no matter the season, and the KarJenner clan never misses a chance to do both. During January's Spring/Summer 2024 Haute Couture Week, the Kardashians and Jenner family sat front row at what seemed to be almost every single show.

And, yet, as omnipresent as the clan was, it was outshined by the shows themselves, for perhaps the first time ever.

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and momager supreme Kris all showed up to Maison Margiela wearing different looks from the house: Kim in a naked dress, Kylie glimmering in silver, and Kris in an oversized suit and loafers.

Strong looks but entirely outplayed by the show itself, one of the strongest (and most viral) Margiela "Artisanal" presentations in recent memory. Not since that one model swaggered down the runway has there been this many eyes on Margiela's top-tier catwalk.

This is the first year in recent memory that fashion shows successfully kept up with the Kardashians.

Earlier in the week, Kylie attended Jean Paul Gaultier in a sheer, billowing white dress, sitting next to Kelly Rutherford. The whole family, including baby Stormi and Corey Gamble, were then seated together for Valentino.

Each time, America's second-most famous family — you know, after the Simpsons — was initially the main event simply by virtue of being there but were swept aside by some seriously excellent collections.

Simone Rocha's staggeringly beautiful JPG presentation proved to be an even bigger deal than the A-listers who beheld it, for instance, what with the dripping pearls and exquisite silhouettes.

Fashion Week is famously exhausting for attendees but, even still, no one goes harder than the KarJenners (and whoever handles their luggage).

Thus, they typically are the main event at the fashion shows they go to, simply because the broader populace pays more attention to the famous faces than the fancy art pieces that stalk the runway.

However, Couture Week SS24 actually was all about the clothes.

Remember last year's lion head flap at Schiaparelli, spurred by a Kylie outfit?

This year, it didn't matter who was in attendance because a baby made of Y2K electronics stole the show. (Maybe it could've been matched by an appearance from King Kylie)

Sure, the Kardashians proved their viral mettle, as they always do. Videos of Kylie's daughter, Stormi, dominated timelines the world 'round.

Likewise, Kim’s naked dress look at Margiela was a big deal, big enough that some publications gave up on clever headlines and simply cheered on the "sexy looks."

The KarJenners are always and forever will be the main event. That's just facts.

Except this time, the shows were good enough to actually keep up.