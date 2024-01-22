Sign up to never miss a drop
Schiaparelli's Robot Baby Is Already a Couture Star

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

Schiaparelli kicked off Paris' Haute Couture Fashion Week with a bang, delivering another epic couture presentation which included — wait for it — a robot baby.

Congrats, it's a...Schiaparelli baby!

Somebody call Frank Ocean. Well, who knows? He may be on Schiaparelli's phone line as we speak, looking to get a sibling for his Met Gala baby.

Anyways, back to Schiaparelli and its robot baby. Amidst the parade of sculpture-like gowns, model Maggie Maurer slowly walked down the ruwnay, carrying the Schiaparelli robot baby on her hip.

Schiaparelli's robot baby was a mix of Swarorvski crystals and old electronic parts like wires and PC microchips. The techy little one didn't utter a beep during its runway moment. Instead, the internet handled the noise — it's literally all fashion folks are talking about on X (Twitter).

Schiaparelli even debuted a "mother" to the robot baby, which turned out to be a dress made of early 2000s technologies like flip phones and old Citizen calculators intertwined with shimmering jewels and adornments.

The remainder of Schiaparelli's Spring 2024 Couture collection consisted of beautiful feather dresses with literal keyholes, tassel gowns, crystal ear pieces, wholly belted jackets, gilded-toe heels, and spiky alien spines.

At the same time, the stars got in formation in the front row. Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, and Jennifer Lopez sat beside each other at Schiaparelli's Spring 2024 Couture show, making for a pretty famous (and stylish) FROW. They were wearing Schiaparelli, of course.

All that was missing was the queen of Couture Week, Cardi B.

After the animal heads of last season, Daniel Roseberry has done it again with another jaw-dropping Schiaparelli show. Seriously. Euphoria star Schafer was mouth-agape at one point during the presentation.

Honestly, same.

