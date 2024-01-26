Sign up to never miss a drop
The Secret to Maison Margiela's 'Porcelain Doll' Makeup Costs Less Than a Latte

in BeautyWords By Alexandra Pauly
The Internet has crowed Maison Margiela the winner of Couture Week. Under the creative direction of John Galliano, the house put on a show dripping in artistry, from the choreography (models worked with a movement director Pat Boguslawski to perfect their "broken doll" walks) to the actual clothes (according to a press release, Galliano used 15 different sewing, draping, and embellishment techniques — several of which he invented — to craft the collection).

Makeup also played a pivotal role in telling Galliano's story, a meditation on the "ritual of dressing" as a "composition of the self." Legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath, whose collaborative relationship with Galliano dates back to the designer's days at Dior, turned models into porcelain dolls, painting their eyes and lips in washes of pastel color.

Bringing the look to the next level was glassy, hyperreal skin that gleamed as if it had been buffed and polished. Netizens are flooding social media with speculation on how McGrath may have achieved the surreal effect, helping the show — and its makeup magic — go viral.

While McGrath herself hasn't reveal her exact technique, the Internet has some theories. On Instagram, one commentator alleged that McGrath and her team brought the product (or combination of products) responsible for models' shiny, plasticky skin in unlabeled cups.

"I suspect it's some form of clear peel off face mask," said user added.

Building on the theory, some are guessing that McGrath used Kryolan Liquid Glass, a liquid glaze that dries to a reflective finish. "Liquid Glass can be lifted as a film after completely drying," the product page specifies, seemingly corroborating videos of models peeling their shiny second skin off post-show.

Whether or not Kryolan is indeed McGrath's secret weapon, those looking to create their own porcelain doll makeup might as well give it a shot: Liquid Glass is available online for only $5.40. Something tells me many a fashion and makeup fanatic are currently "adding to cart" — so stay tuned for the TikTok tutorials to come.

