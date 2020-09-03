Kendrick Lamar Possibly Filming New Music Video, Definitely Getting Fits Off

Kendrick Lamar has been relatively quiet of late, that is until he was snapped in LA on September 1 reportedly shooting a new music video. Three years after the seminal DAMN., it appears that Kendrick is readying the fifth album in his already-iconic discography. And although there's no concrete confirmation, Top Dawg Entertainment head honcho Anthony Tiffith posted "Stay patient king Kendrick will return soon." in an Instagram comment back in May, and this latest development is more than promising.

In the image that has sparked discussion of an upcoming release across the internet, the artist can be seen sitting atop a plastic crate next to a payphone in a classic LA-style fit. A light grey crewneck pairs cleanly with fresh black Converse Chuck Taylor 70s and high white socks, all of which form a perfectly subdued backdrop for the star piece — a pair of BODE Senior Cord Rugby shorts.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen BODE favored by rap royalty recently, either, with Jay-Z spotted wearing a full BODE outfit while spending some family time in The Hamptons last month. As with most BODE garments, each of these shorts are uniquely hand-painted, meaning that you won't be able to cop a pair identical to the ones Kendrick was sporting. However, you'll find where to shop the BODE Senior Cord Rugby shorts, as well as more pieces inspired by K-Dot's filming fit, below.

Shop Kendrick Lamar's immaculate West-Coast style below.

UNIQLO Long-Sleeve Sweatshirt

BODE Senior Cords Rugby Shorts

Rick Owens Mid Calf Sock

Rick Owens Mid Calf Sock $59 Buy at END.

Converse Chuck Taylor 70 Core High Top Sneaker

Converse Chuck 70 Core High Top Sneaker from $85 (Available at 3 Merchants) Where to shop

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.