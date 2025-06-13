Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

These aren't just all-black New Balance dad shoes. They're the brand's premium 1500 sneakers in "Triple Black."

The latest New Balance Made in U.K. 1500 sneakers get completely blacked out, from head to toe and inside and out. In addition to the clean colorway, the shoe features equally luxurious textures, including plush pigskin and mesh layers for the upper.

They have been all-black leather 1500s before (well, technically black with brown gum soles). But the latest pair goes full "Black Cat" with a premium touch. Even though "Black Cat" is more of a Nike and Jordan Brand thing, it works well for these New Balances.

The New Balance 1500 sneaker doesn't get enough attention for its solid makeovers. The model has appeared with wildly animalistic designs and even satisfying hand-dyed treatments. The luxe suede versions only advances the sleeper hit's streak.

New Balance's Made in U.K. 1500 "Triple Black" sneakers have already begun to land at retailers like Level Shoes. However, the stealth-mode pairs are expected to get a wider release at New Balance and (hopefully) beyond very soon.

Either way, expect a $240 price tag for the premium steppers.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
