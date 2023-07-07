Nigo Is Taking KENZO (& Paris) To China

KENZO will present its Spring/Summer 2024 collection with a runway and event in Shanghai, China, on July 28, in what's a first for the Nigo-led label.

Officially announced on July 7, KENZO will present the same SS24 offering it showed during last month's Paris Fashion Week, but with "dedicated new iterations of key KENZO looks," according to a statement.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Slated to be "a symbolic yet natural ‘East Meets West’ bridge" for KENZO, which has been on a steady upward trajectory since Nigo's arrival as Artistic Director in September 2021, the upcoming Shanghai show marks the first time the Paris-based label will have shown a collection in China throughout its 53-year history.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The event, of which its exact whereabouts is still unknown, will be followed by an aftershow party and will draw inspiration from KENZO's recent PFW show on the Passerelle Debilly, the footbridge linking the Palais de Tokyo and the Eiffel Tower.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The show will aim to recreate the same atmosphere and aesthetic of the original SS24 show on June 25, and will bring a splash of Parisian elegance and style to China, a country where the label currently operates 40 stores nationwide.