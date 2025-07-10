Up Close With Pharrell & NIGO's Future-Classic Louis Vuitton Collection (EXCLUSIVE)

There is nothing more Pharrell than NIGO and vice versa. These two dudes have been inseparable and inextricable as they spent the past near-three decades reshaping streetwear from niche subculture to the most mainstream genre of fashion.

Is it so crazy to consider the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 menswear collection designed by both Pharrell and NIGO as the pair's artistic peak?

Not that this is the best offering that the duo will ever devise, of course, but this collection is certainly where it all culminates. Decades upon decades of shattering boundaries foretold this duo leading luxury.

From surreptitious meet-ups in Harajuku to LVMH headquarters in Paris. And now, there's a collection that commemorates everything that came before.

Revealed by way of a flashy runway show earlier this year, Pharrell and NIGO's collaborative Louis Vuitton line was exclusively previewed in New York in early July and Highsnobiety was there to get a first-hand peek.

There are certainly shades of the Louis Vuitton lines that NIGO created with Virgil Abloh, Pharrell's LV predecessor. Note the "drip" paneling on several leather bags, the LV-monogrammed denim accented with sashiko-style stitching, and several statement sneakers that include fresh colorways of the Buttersoft shoe (as always, with a li'l Skateboard P on the tongue).

But this being Pharrell's Louis Vuitton, the proceedings are comparatively sober.

Classic cardigans stitched with an exaggeration of Louis Vuitton's Damier checkerboard betray indulgent embroidery only upon close inspection while quilted chore coats obscure Louis Vuitton's floral motifs within stitched swirls.

The subtle stuff is obviously not the weightiest stuff, however, and there's much to savor on the louder side of things. Louis Vuitton shopping bags made luxe by plush leather and soft stuffed animals clad in Pharrell's trademark LV beanie are arguably the key players here but can anything really out-swag NIGO and Pharrell's dual cartoon-ified profiles printed on LV duffle bags and rendered in 3D leather atop a cotton jersey hoodie?

Really, the only competition in terms of sumptuousness comes from Louis Vuitton itself, which debuted its similarly sumptuous Spring/Summer 2026 collection only just the other week. In terms of cultural clout, though, hardly anything comes close.

