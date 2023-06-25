Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A Parade of Classics at KENZO SS24

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
Kenzo
1 / 60

In the shadow of the Eiffel Tower, NIGO presented perhaps his most sober KENZO collection to date. KENZO Spring/Summer 2024 presents a plethora of fairly classic shapes that get NIGO-fied here and there, reflective of the Japonisme undercurrent that's been present in every contemporary KENZO collection.

Held on the Passerelle Debilly bridge, not too far from the Pont Neuf where NIGO's pal Pharrell debuted his first Louis Vuitton collection, NIGO's SS24 KENZO show was buffeted by the breeze, billowing out floral dresses and pleated slacks as grimacing models clutched their enormous straw hats closer to their heads.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Pharrell was in attendance, of course. He hasn't missed a KENZO show since NIGO arrived at the house.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

And, like all of those other KENZO runways, KENZO SS24 was packed with NIGO tropes. That ain't a complaint: NIGO knows his way around marketable, approachable clothes.

Like I said, the theme was "classic" (actually, according to a press release, the theme was "City Pop," the bouncy sub-genre of '80s-era Japanese pop that's trended across YouTube for a couple years now).

In this collection, we're talking the timeless French wardrobe — trench coats, collard shirts, summer-length gowns, and casual suits — slightly tweaked by NIGO's sensibilities.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Floral prints, a motif present since NIGO's first KENZO collection mingled with larger-than-life "KENZO PARIS" prints, manifested as oversized red text or an all-over pattern realized in staggered diagonal lines.

NIGO isn't just a graphics guy, though, he's also Mr. Denim: NIGO's favorite textile was represented by deep indigo work jackets and loads of faded denim layers, with cargo shorts to match.

Shop Kenzo here

Sold out
KenzoDenim Trucker Jacket
$720.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
KenzoBoke Boy Earring
$180.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
KenzoBoke Flower T-Shirt Black
$180.00
Available in:
Sold out
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Yep, shin-length cargo shorts are in and you can wear them with KENZO's new basketball sneakers. Cue the nu-metal.

NIGO's fascination with Japonisme — the French by way of Japan attitude epitomized by house founder Kenzo Takada — led to more of his signature kimono-closure jackets, this time in a weighty gi-style canvas, and billowing hakama trousers.

The most impressive element of NIGO's KENZO is its seamless union of these statement bits with the timeless stuff. Like Takada, NIGO is obsessed with graphic flair and draping elegance, but it all circles back to imminently wearable clothes.

These are the classics, the KENZO way.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Multiple colors
HighsnobietyNot in Paris 5 Paris Socks Black
$16.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
L'As du Fallafel x HighsnobietyShort Sleeve T-Shirt Brown
$70.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
HighsnobietyNot in Paris 5 Keychain
$16.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • From ASICS to Salomon, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • The 10 Best New Collections for Spring — and How to Wear Them
  • Fashion Week Was a Summons to Get Off on 9-to-5s—Or Get Out of Them
  • The Classy Fashion Week Debut of a Brand Formerly Known as "Fecal Matter"
  • To Defy Reality, London Fashion Week Escaped It
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now