Kiko Kostadinov's Genius ASICS Sneaker Isn't Just a Slip-On: It's a Tabi Slip-On

Kiko Kostadinov is perhaps the single most important factor in normalizing the ASICS dad shoe. Was he alone in making chunktastic techy running sneakers cool? No. But Kostadinov was perhaps the most daring.

Kostadinov's tabi-toed slip-on ASICS sneaker is only the most recent evidence that no one else pushes ASICS to greater stylistic extremes.

Debuted during Kostadinov's Fall/Winter 2025 womenswear runway show, the Kiko Kostadinov ASICS tabi slip-on sneaker wore a handful of vivid colorways, external ASICS branding, and little else.

What more could you want? These things are crazy in the best way.

And the only way to make a laceless dad shoe nuttier is by slicing in some tabi toes.

These mesh low-tops, laden with swirling technical panels on the forefoot and situated atop a thick gradient-tinged outsole, mirror the high-top ASICS tabi boots that Kostadinov debuted as par of his Fall/Winter 2025 menswear presentation earlier this year.

See? No one outdoes Kostadinov when it comes to ASICS ingenuity.

And there's plenty of evidence to support that sentiment, from the designer's collaborative mary jane dad shoes to his chunky ASICS mules.