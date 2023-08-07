Kiko Kostadinov's $735 Sneakers Are Orthopedic as Hell

When I describe a shoe as being “orthopaedic,” it shouldn't be seen as a bad thing.

Because for something to even be considered "orthopedic" it has to be strong, easily fastened, and usually wipeable. Which are also, as it happens, three traits synonymous with a bloody good shoe.

So in that vein, Kiko Kostadinov’s new Tonkin Strap shoe, which retails at $735 and comes equipped with thick padded straps and a bullet-proof midsole, is actually just about as orthopedic as sneakers come.

1 / 2 Dover Street Market Dover Street Market

The silhouette itself is an evolution of the Tonkin low-top and boots released by Kiko in early 2023. The Tonkin Strap, though, sits atop a two-inch treaded rubber outsole and boasts a round moccasin-style toe, padded strap closure, and, of course, a pull-loop at the heel.

Such is the size of the Tonkin’s padded exterior, it could well soon find itself enrolled into the ongoing discussion of extra-thicc luxury footwear soon, an inflated trend adopted this season by many high-end designers.

1 / 3 Dover Street Market Dover Street Market Dover Street Market

The release of Kiko’s Tonkin Strap comes just days after the Bulgarian designer officially launched his NOVALIS line with ASICS, a high-end extension of his work with the Japanese label he teased earlier this year.

Throughout the years, if we’ve come to learn anything of Kiko Kostadinov it’s that he’s capable of mastering both the weird and wonderful. And his new chunky, padded orthopedic Tonkin Strap shoes are most certainly proof.