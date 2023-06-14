Sign up to never miss a drop
AT.KOLLEKTIVE's Season 03 Footwear Is Peak Kiko Kostadinov

in SneakersWords By Sam Cole

There are plenty of positives to digest after a healthy showing of fashion week. Paris, in particular, always has its fair share of splendor to share. As we rumble towards its opening, it’s clear this will be true of the season, especially for those hungry for more Kiko Kostadinov footwear.

Between Kiko’s mainline fixtures and any ASICS Sportstyle or collaborative offerings, the designer’s presence in Paris is one celebrated for its offerings to footwear.

More than any other brand or designer on the event’s menu, Kiko knows how to push boundaries and pique curiosity with a sole and a set of laces. Again, next week’s serving is no different.

Stepping into the AT.KOLLEKTIVE arena, Kiko Kostadinov is one of four designers to play their hand at “radical and innovative footwear, leather goods, and ready to wear.”

The collective made waves earlier this year when it invited Natacha Ramsay-Levi (ex Chloé creative director), Bianca SaundersIsaac Reina (Design team at Hermés), and Kostas Murkudis(Founding designer at Helmut Lang) to demonstrate the bounds of their experimental crafts, delivering the capabilities of leather, as well as their own skillsets.

For the third season of AT.KOLLEKTIVE, a new roster has been chosen, including Nina Christen, Peter Do, Anne Holtrop, and Kiko Kostandinov, opening the doors on a new leather-bound showcase.

Building anticipation for the unveiling of season 3, Kiko has offered a snapshot of what his contribution will look like, highlighting a low-top slip-on sneaker silhouette alongside a sleek handbag.

The footwear component bares Kiko’s characteristic edge with a striped, textured finish wrapping the foot, while I minimalistic sole unit offers an aesthetic that feels within the realm of Ye’s sock shoes.

You can expect all details concerning the new Kiko silhouette, as well as accompanying apparel and accessories, next week at the AT.KOLLEKTIVE Paris Fashion Week show.

