Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

ASICS Donates its Sole to Kiko Kostadinov's Zlatyu

in SneakersWords By Sam Cole
1 / 6

Kiko Kostandinov might be the best thing to ever happen to ASICS. A bold statement, sure, but thanks to the creative freedoms allotted to the designer, he's created an impressive portfolio of original takes on ASICS tech while reinventing its Sportstyle archive to huge success.

While the focus of the pair's work remains in the realm of Sportstyle, ASICS tech has wiggled its way into Kiko's namesake brand, donating its sole to deliver another brand new silhouette in the Zlatyu.

Arriving hot on the heels of the recent GEL-Quantum Zientzia – another massively successful collaborative release – the Zlatyu, despite the familiarity of its sole, is a totally fresh beast.

First appearing on the feet of models during the Kiko Kostadniov SS23 runway show last year, the Zlatyu is unlike anything you'll find within the walls of ASICS Sportstyle.

Described as a shoe-sneaker hybrid, the Zlatyu sits on the instantly recognizable sole unit of the iconic GEL-Kayano 14, delivering sporting comfort. While the sole may initially grab your attention, it's the mixed TPU uppers that maintain it thanks to their hexagonal design language.

Appearing almost like a futuristic bowling shoe, the Zlatyu's honey-comb details catch the light, creating a structural texture from front to back, resulting in a unique depth emphasized by the raised eyestay placket applique with roped laces.

Two colorways of "Hickory" and "Verdant" have been offered up for the initial release, which can be found online at Kiko Kostadinov now.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The Met Gala's Over But Anok Yai Cannot Stop Dressing

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The Killer LL Bean Collabs Keep Coming

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Did The Met Gala Afterparty Fits Hit Harder Than The Red Carpet's?

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Inside Kanye's Secret YEEZY SEASON 10 Show

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Après Ski? More Like Après Met

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Stone Island, ROA & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops

    Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023