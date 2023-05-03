ASICS Donates its Sole to Kiko Kostadinov's Zlatyu

Kiko Kostandinov might be the best thing to ever happen to ASICS. A bold statement, sure, but thanks to the creative freedoms allotted to the designer, he's created an impressive portfolio of original takes on ASICS tech while reinventing its Sportstyle archive to huge success.

While the focus of the pair's work remains in the realm of Sportstyle, ASICS tech has wiggled its way into Kiko's namesake brand, donating its sole to deliver another brand new silhouette in the Zlatyu.

Arriving hot on the heels of the recent GEL-Quantum Zientzia – another massively successful collaborative release – the Zlatyu, despite the familiarity of its sole, is a totally fresh beast.

First appearing on the feet of models during the Kiko Kostadniov SS23 runway show last year, the Zlatyu is unlike anything you'll find within the walls of ASICS Sportstyle.

Described as a shoe-sneaker hybrid, the Zlatyu sits on the instantly recognizable sole unit of the iconic GEL-Kayano 14, delivering sporting comfort. While the sole may initially grab your attention, it's the mixed TPU uppers that maintain it thanks to their hexagonal design language.

Appearing almost like a futuristic bowling shoe, the Zlatyu's honey-comb details catch the light, creating a structural texture from front to back, resulting in a unique depth emphasized by the raised eyestay placket applique with roped laces.

Two colorways of "Hickory" and "Verdant" have been offered up for the initial release, which can be found online at Kiko Kostadinov now.