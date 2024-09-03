Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Kiko Kostadinov’s Techy ASICS Sneakers Get Mule-ified (Finally!)

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

Kiko Kostadinov and ASICS sneaker-mule hybrid has been a long time coming, for a couple of reasons.

For starters, the two brands have been teasing their Novalis Gel-Styrax Mule since the start of this year, so you’d have expected it to have reached shop floors by now. But also for Kiko Kostadinov, the mad scientist behind some of ASICS wildest sneakers, to not have chopped the back of a pair of ASICS is a surprise. 

We’re in an era where experimental sneaker mules are increasingly regular (even hiking shoes are getting in on the act) and with the huge output of sneakers created by Kostadinov and ASICS' six-year partnership, I’d expected at least one of their unconventional shoes to be backless. But, at long last, Kiko Kostadinov and ASICS have now joined the mule-ment

The Novalis Gel-Styrax Mule is part of ASICS Novalis, a more high-end line by ASICS and Kiko Kostadinov. It takes elements from the two brands' previous models, such as the Gel Quantum and Novalis Gel-Teremoa, then chops the back off and removes the laces. 

Techy knit fabric covers the top of the shoe and is partly obscured by a large ASICS tiger stripe logo. Meanwhile, the sporty sole unit from the Novalis Gel-Teremoa, only adds to the mule’s technical appearance.

The shoe has emerged in several colorways, however, it appears that a blue and black variation will be the first to be released.

After months of speculation, the mules are now dropping as part of ASICS Novalis’ second season on September 7. The shoes will be available from the Kiko Kostadinov website, however, these likely won’t be the only techy sneakers released as part of the collection — Kiko's keeping us guessing what the rest of the drop entails.

