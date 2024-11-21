Kiko Kostadinov’s Low-Key Second Brand Made an Air Max-Flavored ASICS

The Otto 958 x ASICS Protoblast-CMLVII proves one thing: Kiko Kostadinov loves ASICS. In fact, the designer loves the brand so much that he keeps finding new ways to work with it.

To give you a summary: Kostadinov has a premium line with ASICS, titled Novalis, he continues to release collaborations with the brand, and his design studio, the Kiko Kostadinov Studio, has a hand in designing many ASICS models. But it doesn’t end there, Kostadinov has also brought ASICS into the fold with his lesser-known second brand, OTTO 958.

You’d have thought Kostadinov had enough of ASICS’ chunky shoes by now. But, the Protoblast-CMLVII demonstrates that his dedication to oversized techy sneakers is unfaltering.

A brand created by Kostadinov and the LA-based art gallery Morán Morán, OTTO 958’s second ASICS collaboration is a new take on the Protoblast (one of the ASICS sneakers curated by the Kiko Kostadinov Studio).

The sneaker keeps the bulky sole unit of the HN2-S Protoblast intact while updating its technical upper: replacing the large ASICS branding and complicated paneling with a more simple build and leather overlays. It is an all-around more lowkey proposition than the standard Protoblast.

Dressed in Otto 958’s signature green color, the shoe is launching on October 26 (way over half a year since it was first teased!) exclusively from the OTTO 958 website. A second brown colorway has emerged online, however, it’s unconfirmed whether it will also be released later this week.

Following OTTO 958’s toe shoe collaboration (the less said about those, the better) released in August, it’s frankly nice to see the brand drop some more understated footwear.