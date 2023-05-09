Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Be-Weave It: Woven Footwear Is Having a Moment

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

To weave or not to weave? From the looks of it, brands are going with the former when it comes to their footwear, laying the groundwork for a simmering footwear craze.

Just a couple of week ago, Union's forthcoming Air Jordan 1 collaboration surfaced, revealing the timeless sneaker with a Footscape-influenced upper.

Ronnie Fieg later followed up with his reveal of KITH's next Birkenstock collaboration, a joint-effort London finished with — you guessed it — woven detailing.

At this point, my mind starts to think about the other brands who've decided to get into their weaving bag, like children of the discordance with its loop-stitched UGG collaboration and sacai with its rumored Nike Waffle team-up.

Just last year, Supreme issued 3-Eye Timberland lug shoes and Clark Wallabees featuring interlaced leather uppers. At the same time, Nike decided it was time for the ACG Watercat to receive an KEEN-level update, ultimately turning the shoe into a basket for feet.

I say all this to say: ladies and gentlemen, we have a trend on our hands.

And the recent wave of woven shoes arrives right in time for summer, might I add, with labels promising breathable footwear more tha suitable for the warmer seasons.

To be clear, woven shoes aren't exactly new. There are probably loads of sandals and other summer-ready footwear crafted with intertwined fabrics propped up on display at your local department store or Targét (yes, Targét) as we speak.

A little history fact for you: During the early days of civilization, the first pairs of shoes were made by weaving reeds, grass, and other natural elements together in order to cover the foot.

Meanwhile, names like Clarks, Visvim, and Sebago are vets in the woven shoe game, having literally weaved the design concept in their respective footwear selections for years now.

Though woven shoes have been around for years, it appears the concept is now pacing to have a big moment in the footwear sphere this year, with help from a few sought-after names.

In other words, get ready — footwear's a-weave-ning is here.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The Simple Secret to fragment design's Perpetual Relevance

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Don't Underestimate Ice Spice's Style

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Be-Weave It: Woven Footwear Is Having a Moment

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Rowing Blazers & Seiko Just Don't Miss

    Design
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Did the Lakers Reverse the Kardashian Curse?

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    "It's the Future": Why Prosthetics Are Suddenly Everywhere, From the Red Carpet to the Runway

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023