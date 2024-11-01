Kith's Got *Another* Stylish New Balance Dad Shoe for Knicks Fans

Since Ronnie Fieg became the Knicks' first-ever creative director, the designer has kept both Knicks and Kith fans nourished with game day-ready collaborations, including New Balance team-ups.

Time for another round.

Kith and New Balance return a fresh batch of New Balance Made in UK 991v2 sneakers as part of the Madison Square Garden partnership. Last time, we got chunky 990 dad shoes swallowed up with pure Knicks energy.

This time, Kith's New Balance 991 sneakers come crafted with tonal pigskin suede and mesh uppers splashed with Knicks accent colors and stamped with Kith branding.

The latest collection also includes Kith's first-ever New Balance Numeric 480 collaboration, giving the sought-after New Balance "Dunks" skate shoes a Kith refresh with similar tasty materials.

Kith's New Balance Made in UK 991v2 and Numeric 480 sneakers are scheduled to drop on November 4 on Kith's website and at Kith stores. It's just in time for Kith Night.

That's right. Kith will also be hosting its third annual Kith Night at the Garden on November 8, where the Knicks will battle the Bucks. Fans can also shop the latest Kith x Knicks merch collab via a pop-up that is accessible to anyone, even guests who aren't attending the game.

It's a great time to be a New York sports fan...or at least dress like it. Ralph Lauren just debuted a Yankee collaboration, arguably its best collection in a while. KidSuper recently partnered with the Brooklyn Nets to create a capsule collection.

Now, Kith is dropping a New Balance dad shoe for the Knicks heads.