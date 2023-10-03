Sign up to never miss a drop
KITH's New Balance's 990v6 Sands Off the Edges

in Sneakers Words By Jake Silbert

New Balance's 990v6 is the silhouette of now and it just keeps getting better. Carhartt WIP is giving the new-school chunkster a workwear makeover and, now, here komes KITH to grant the shoe a sandy revision.

Seen on-feet during KITH honcho Ronnie Fieg's Footwear News cover story, the KITH x New Balance 990v6 sneaker is a beauty in beige, an earth-toned masterpiece titled "Sandrift" to complement the KITH klothes that wear the same Saharan shade.

Picking right up where his previous hundred-odd New Balance collaborations left off, Fieg's KITH-ified 990v6 is dressed in a tasty tonal colorway, its panels, sole, mudguard, and "N" logo dusted in dusty browns.

Fieg's first look is also the only currently available peek at KITH's "Sandrift" 990v6 but hey, that's how these things tend to work. Previews first, release dates and prices later (or much later)

KITH's new New Balance sneaker follows an unbelievable series of collaborations masterminded by the hundred-year-old sportswear label, with recent team-ups encompassing everything from fashion labels like Miu Miu, Issey Miyake, and Junya Watanabe to retailers like Concepts and Slam Jam to ol' pal JJJJound.

What's crazy is that as disparate as all these collaborations are — ranging from old school NB classics to next-gen climbing shoes — they're all equally excellent, demonstrative of New Balance's far-reaching appeal.

1 / 1
Backgrid

Yes, it's been quite a season for New Balance, and that's only the stuff it had planned.

How could the humble Bostonian brand expect that its profile would rocket into the stratosphere in early October following a surprise co-sign from Taylor Swift? And then another!

KITH is no less prolific, having launched a vast spread of sneakers itself; X-Men-themed ASICS, minimalized adidas tennis shoes, woven Birkenstock sandals, and that's just from the past few months' drops.

Soon there'll be as many KITH stores as there are sneaker collabs, if Fieg keeps on his path of rapid expansion. Well, nearly as many.

