New Balance’s “Dunk” Skate Shoe Is Sweet Like Chocolate

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

New Balance’s 480 model, the first-ever basketball shoe created by the Boston-based sportswear giant, has had a new lease of life thanks to New Balance Numeric.

The skateboarding-focused numeric line is responsible for the New Balance 480 having a beautiful run, releasing back-to-back excellent colorways. And New Balance Numeric isn’t slowing down, linking up with Chocolate Skateboards for a limited-edition, collaborative take on the sneaker.

Arriving with the option of a high or low-top silhouette, the new collaboration gives Chocolate Skateboards free rein to remix the basketball-inspired sneaker.

On the low-top pair, various beige hues make up the base while red-colored accents offer a pop of contrast. Its tall-shaped counterpart has similar red-hued detailing, however, with a solid black base. 

Beneath the old-school design is some new-school New Balance running tech, with both shoes packing FuelCell foam in the sole. 

Following a launch event with Jordan Trahan, who has already been seen skating in these collaborative sneakers, both models will be released on October 14 via New Balance’s website and select skate stores, retailing for $124.99.

Something that’s quickly been pointed out is the New Balance 480's likeness to the Nike Dunk — I mean, they’re both ‘80s basketball sneakers, so there were always likely to be some similarities. In fact, the original New Balance 480, released in 1983, predates the Nike Dunk by two years, so don’t be calling it a copy. 

Regardless of design similarities, the New Balance 480 is quickly accumulating a strong archive of great-looking renditions in its short two-year-long history as a skate shoe.

And with stylish skate brands like Chocolate on board, you can bet this won’t be the last noteworthy 480 to hit shop floors.

