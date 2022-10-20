Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Need Denim? KSUBI Knows a Thing or Two...

Written by Sam Cole in Style
KSUBI
Denim’s a difficult thing to get right. By its very nature, a fabrication that’s a labor of love, the leg work it requires leaves plenty of room for error. Once you find the brand that works for you, it’s hard to let go. KSUBI is such a brand that’s kept a cult locked in and its new UN!TY collection demonstrates precisely why.

There’s a mixed bag of fashion and sneaker brands that it’s hard to picture the golden era of Tumblr without. Synonymous with a time that felt responsible for a high magnitude of change in style and culture, the mid-2010s would feel very different without the likes of Pyrex Vision, Hood By Air, and KSUBI.

Perhaps we have ASAP Mob’s dominance on platforms like Tumblr and YouTube during their sharp rise to global fame and countless fashion reference in their lyrics to thank. Music of the era is littered with KSUBI shoutouts, from ASAP Ferg to Skepta and Lil Audi Vert; the brand’s cult desirability was and remains clear.

Adored for its quality, fits, and taste for extravagance, KSUBI retains its status at the top tier of denim suppliers. The new UN!TY collection for FW22 demonstrates why, with an eclectic selection of 90s-inspired styles.

Characterized by highly stylized printed denim pieces that include monogrammed jacket and jeans sets and an array of bleach treatments, the collection feels rebellious by nature.

More than just denim, the collection, which is available online now, includes an array of knitwear pieces alongside graphic print tees and shirts to complete full looks.

