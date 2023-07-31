Lack of Guidance x Dekmantel Is Rave-Ready Football Nostalgia

If there’s one thing you can guarantee from any Lack of Guidance collection it’s quality. Whether that’s the designs themselves, the fabrics used, or even the meaningful stories behind each release, the Dutch label rarely disappoints. Never, in fact.

Take its collaboration with Kappa last year for example, a link-up that saw Lack of Guidance train back to the nineties to inject a dose of nostalgia into the 2022/23 jerseys of French side Red Star FC.

Its forthcoming collaboration with Dekmantel, the Amsterdam-based music festival, is no different either.

Together, Lack of Guidance and Dekmantel explore the connections between the worlds of football, dance, and electronic music with a campaign that captures the dynamic tension between absolute and relative motion.

Jackets, T-shirts, and caps nod to the bottomless realm of football nostalgia Lack of Guidance has become renowned for exploring, and fuses these styles with the vibrant notes synonymous with the Dekmantel brand.

The result? A concise capsule of RTW garms that are available now in both the Lack of Guidance and Dekmantel stores. That being said, they won't be around for long.