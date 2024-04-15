Inter x Highsnobiety: Re-Imagining The Famous Blue & Black Stripes

This article is part of Not In Milan, a multi-media festival of culture running alongside Milan Design Week.

The blue and black stripes of FC Internazionale Milano (or Inter) have been worn by numerous legends of the game, including all-time greats Javier Zanetti, Giuseppe Meazza, and Ronaldo. The Milanese team is steeped in the city’s heritage and as part of Not In Milan, Highsnobiety’s multimedia cultural festival in Inter's hometown, we collaborated with the club to put our spin on their iconic colors.

Both items in our homeware set—the woven blanket and cushion—are crafted locally in Milan using a blend of merino wool and cotton. The set takes the blue and black stripes from Inter's home kit and distorts them, creating a warped effect with the club’s crest at the center.

Highsnobiety, Highsnobiety

Beyond its vast achievements on the pitch (the team currently sits at the top of Serie A), Inter has built a strong reputation in the design world. With a longstanding Moncler partnership, a logo created by the Munich-based design powerhouse Bureau Borsche, and collaborations with the likes of Palace, Patta, and Daniel Arsham, Inter is one of the most stylish football clubs around.

Highsnobiety, Highsnobiety

Our collaboration with the Italian team arrives as part of a bigger Not In Milan release, including exclusive collaborations with Italian icons such as Bar Basso, Salone del Mobile, and Zanotta, all available from April 17 via the Highsnobiety Shop and iOS App.

Plus, if you’re in Milan, be sure to check out our Not In Milan collection inside our design pop-up at Sidewalk Kitchens (open from April 17 to April 19).