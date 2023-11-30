Sign up to never miss a drop
Cactus Jack x Audemars Piguet Proves Travis Scott's Midas Touch

Travis Scott's list of Cactus Jack collaborators is extensive, to say the least. From promoting the PlayStation Five with three-way Jordans to producing the soundtrack for TENET, nobody is safe from a Cactus Jack link-up (or two).

Scott's latest collaborator is, though, is arguably his most luxurious: Audemars Piguet.

Specifically Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Records has tapped the Swiss watch label for a surprise team-up that brings Scott's design language to a limited-edition Royal Oak watch, accompanied by a full apparel and accessories collection.

The Audemars Piguet x Travis Scott Royal Oak, which will release on December 1, is set to arrive in a new-look ceramic case that will be revealed in full during an event in New York on November 30.

One standout feature sits atop the watch's moon phase, which is adorned with a luminous version of Scott's Cactus Jack logo — a frowning smiley face with its mouth sewn shut.⁠

Travis and AP will also drop a collection remixed hoodies, tees, jackets, pajamas, shorts, and caps that will be sold exclusively through the rapper’s Cactus Jack platform. Pretty par for the course as far as Scott collabs go — the Utopia rapper doesn't do anything half way — but pretty unusual for AP, the typically understated watchmaker.

Travis actually gave us a first look at the collab when he was spotted on November 29 wearing what a hoodie from the collection.

It's worth noting that Travis' Audemars Piguet collaboration is just the latest in a string of streetwear-centric link-ups from the Swiss watchmakers.

Back in August, for instance, Audemars Piguet collaborated with Matthew Williams’ 1017 ALYX 9SM label for a clean spin on the Royal Oak less than one year after designer Heron Preston had his say on the very same watch.

Clearly, Audemars Piguet is appealing to a younger audience with these team-ups. It's less about making the Royal Oak more opulent and more about making it more desirable to a fresh customer base.

And what better way to make your Royal Oak watch more street-wise than by letting one of the biggest rappers in the world redesign it?

